Actor Govinda Hospitalised After Fainting At Home In Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Veteran Bollywood actor and former MP Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Tuesday night after he suddenly fell unconscious at his residence. The 61-year-old actor was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is currently under medical observation.

Confirming the development, Govinda’s close friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal told that the actor fainted unexpectedly and was promptly shifted to the hospital for emergency care.

“Govinda ji was rushed to CritiCare Hospital after he suddenly lost consciousness. He is now under the supervision of doctors,” Bindal said.

Bindal added that all of Govinda’s vital parameters are being closely monitored and that doctors have conducted several tests to determine the cause of the episode. “He was given medication after a telephonic consultation and admitted to the hospital around 1 am,” he said, without revealing further details.

Sources close to the actor have confirmed that his condition is stable, though he remains under observation as test results are awaited.

This is not the first health scare for the popular actor. In October last year, Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg after accidentally misfiring his licensed revolver at home. He was admitted to the same hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, where doctors removed the bullet after an hour-long surgery.

Recounting the frightening incident at the time, Govinda had said he was preparing to leave for a show in Kolkata when the accident mrioccurred. “It was early morning around 5... woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and went off)... I was stunned and then I saw blood gushing out,” he recalled after being discharged.

The actor, known for his impeccable comic timing and energetic dance moves, has been a beloved figure in Indian cinema for decades. Fans across the country are hoping for his swift recovery.



Reported By Mrityunaya