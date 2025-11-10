Explorer
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Chandni Chowk Market Will Remain Closed Tomorrow
Following a high-intensity car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station that killed 8 people and injured several others, Chandni Chowk market will remain closed on Tuesday, said Market Association president Sanjay Bhargaw.
Both the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk are located in Old Delhi, a densely populated area. The blast, which occurred around 7 pm, left mangled bodies and wrecked vehicles scattered across the site. Chandni Chowk, one of Delhi’s oldest and busiest markets, is also a major tourist hub, while the Red Fort is among the city’s most popular attractions.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
