Delhi Receives Rain After February Temperatures Touch 30°C, Check IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light rain or drizzle was very likely across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) through the day.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 08:02 AM (IST)

Delhi experienced light showers on Wednesday, bringing relief a day after the city logged its earliest February temperature above 30°C in five years.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light rain or drizzle was very likely across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) through the day. The weather office also forecast gusty winds in the afternoon, with speeds expected to range between 30 and 40 kmph.

Rain Forecast For Haryana, Uttar Pradesh And Rajasthan

According to the IMD, light rainfall was also expected over the next couple of hours in several areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Haryana, places such as Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rewari, Mahendargarh, Nuh and Palwal were likely to receive showers. In western Uttar Pradesh, Bagpat, Modinagar and Pilakhua were among the areas where rain was anticipated. Parts of Rajasthan, including Alwar and nearby regions, were also expected to see light rainfall.

The department further indicated that very light rain or drizzle could occur in additional districts across the three states, including parts of Karnal, Panipat and Rohtak in Haryana; Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh; and Kotputli and Deeg in Rajasthan.

Orange Alert For Rajasthan, Yellow Alert For Delhi

The IMD issued an orange nowcast warning for districts in north Rajasthan, cautioning that light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–60 kmph could occur over the next three hours.

A yellow alert was also sounded for Delhi, along with Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh, for light rainfall during the same period.

The change in weather follows an unseasonably warm spell in the capital. On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this year and around seven degrees above normal for this time of February.

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
