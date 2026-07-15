72-Hour Dwarka Police Drive Recovers 64 Stolen Vehicles, 30 Thieves Arrested

New Delhi: During a 72-hour operation in Dwarka, the Delhi Police recovered 64 stolen vehicles and apprehended 30 alleged vehicle thieves, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said 17 repeat offenders and four listed bad characters (BCs) were among those arrested, and 61 vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, were recovered during the operation in southwest Delhi.

"All police stations and operational units of the district conducted the drive jointly. Teams conducted targeted raids on suspected hideouts, surveillance of vulnerable locations, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR)-based monitoring, recovery operations and intensive picket checking," a senior police officer said.

Of the recovered vehicles, 36 were traced to identified parking locations, 23 were recovered from habitual offenders; three were intercepted during picket checking, and two were detected through ANPR-based surveillance, police said.

The operation was aimed at disrupting organised vehicle theft networks and curbing related street crimes, they said. The officer said such focused enforcement drives would continue to target habitual offenders.

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