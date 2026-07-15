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English NewsCities72-Hour Dwarka Police Drive Recovers 64 Stolen Vehicles, 30 Thieves Arrested

72-Hour Dwarka Police Drive Recovers 64 Stolen Vehicles, 30 Thieves Arrested

Delhi Police recovered 64 stolen vehicles and arrested 30 suspected vehicle thieves during a 72-hour operation in Dwarka. The drive targeted repeat offenders and vehicle theft gangs.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 11:07 PM (IST)

New Delhi: During a 72-hour operation in Dwarka, the Delhi Police recovered 64 stolen vehicles and apprehended 30 alleged vehicle thieves, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said 17 repeat offenders and four listed bad characters (BCs) were among those arrested, and 61 vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, were recovered during the operation in southwest Delhi.

"All police stations and operational units of the district conducted the drive jointly. Teams conducted targeted raids on suspected hideouts, surveillance of vulnerable locations, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR)-based monitoring, recovery operations and intensive picket checking," a senior police officer said.

Of the recovered vehicles, 36 were traced to identified parking locations, 23 were recovered from habitual offenders; three were intercepted during picket checking, and two were detected through ANPR-based surveillance, police said.

The operation was aimed at disrupting organised vehicle theft networks and curbing related street crimes, they said. The officer said such focused enforcement drives would continue to target habitual offenders. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Vehicle Theft Delhi POlice Dwarka Police Stolen Vehicles
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