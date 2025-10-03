Delhi Police Arrest 2 Aides Of Foreign-Based Gangsters After Encounter In Kapashera, 1 Injured

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday apprehended two wanted criminals allegedly connected to international gang networks following a tense encounter in Kapashera, officials confirmed.

The arrested men, identified as Akash Rajput and Mahipal, are residents of Rajasthan. Authorities say both have a history of involvement in high-profile crimes across multiple states.

Akash Rajput

According to police, Akash Rajput, hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, was wanted in several extortion and kidnapping cases spanning Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Police had announced a ₹20,000 reward for his capture.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Singh Kushwaha, revealed that Rajput was linked to a ransom shooting outside a hospital in Assandh, Karnal, in July 2022, orchestrated by expatriate gangster Daler Kotia. He was also wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case in Gujarat in July 2025, in which gangster Kiritsinh Jhala allegedly demanded ₹100 crore from the victim.

Police investigations suggest that Rajput had recently aligned himself with notorious figures such as Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan, facilitated by wanted Rajasthan gangsters Jagdish Jagla and Abhishek Gaur. Reports indicate he was close to securing a fake passport to flee the country.

Mahipal

Mahipal, the second arrested criminal from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was previously granted bail following his involvement in the Assandh, Karnal shooting. Authorities say he had joined forces with Rajput and other gangsters operating from abroad.

During the encounter, Mahipal sustained injuries and has been sent for medical treatment. Police confirmed that legal proceedings are currently underway.

A High-Stakes Operation By Delhi Police

The operation highlights the continued efforts of Delhi Police’s Special Cell to dismantle networks of criminals with international links. "These arrests are a crucial step in preventing organised crime from spilling across borders," Kushwaha stated.

With both accused facing multiple charges across states and connections to foreign-based syndicates, the investigation is expected to unravel more details about their criminal network and potential accomplices.