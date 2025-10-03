Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Police Arrest 2 Aides Of Foreign-Based Gangsters After Encounter In Kapashera, 1 Injured

Delhi Police Arrest 2 Aides Of Foreign-Based Gangsters After Encounter In Kapashera, 1 Injured

Delhi Police arrest two notorious Rajasthan gangsters linked to international crime syndicates after a tense encounter in Kapashera.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday apprehended two wanted criminals allegedly connected to international gang networks following a tense encounter in Kapashera, officials confirmed.

The arrested men, identified as Akash Rajput and Mahipal, are residents of Rajasthan. Authorities say both have a history of involvement in high-profile crimes across multiple states.

Akash Rajput

According to police, Akash Rajput, hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, was wanted in several extortion and kidnapping cases spanning Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Police had announced a ₹20,000 reward for his capture.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Singh Kushwaha, revealed that Rajput was linked to a ransom shooting outside a hospital in Assandh, Karnal, in July 2022, orchestrated by expatriate gangster Daler Kotia. He was also wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case in Gujarat in July 2025, in which gangster Kiritsinh Jhala allegedly demanded ₹100 crore from the victim.

Police investigations suggest that Rajput had recently aligned himself with notorious figures such as Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan, facilitated by wanted Rajasthan gangsters Jagdish Jagla and Abhishek Gaur. Reports indicate he was close to securing a fake passport to flee the country.

Mahipal

Mahipal, the second arrested criminal from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was previously granted bail following his involvement in the Assandh, Karnal shooting. Authorities say he had joined forces with Rajput and other gangsters operating from abroad.

During the encounter, Mahipal sustained injuries and has been sent for medical treatment. Police confirmed that legal proceedings are currently underway.

A High-Stakes Operation By Delhi Police

The operation highlights the continued efforts of Delhi Police’s Special Cell to dismantle networks of criminals with international links. "These arrests are a crucial step in preventing organised crime from spilling across borders," Kushwaha stated.

With both accused facing multiple charges across states and connections to foreign-based syndicates, the investigation is expected to unravel more details about their criminal network and potential accomplices.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Goldy Brar Delhi POlice Kapashera Encounter Rajasthan Gangsters Wanted Criminals India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
India
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Cities
Clashes Erupt At JNU Over Durga Immersion, ABVP Accuses Left Groups Of Attack; AISA Hits Back
Clashes Erupt At JNU Over Durga Immersion, ABVP Accuses Left Groups Of Attack; AISA Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget