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HomeCitiesDelhi Police Apprehends Accused In IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case

Delhi Police Apprehends Accused In IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case

Delhi Police apprehends accused in rape-murder of IRS officer’s daughter; ex-househelp held for crime at her Kailash Hills residence.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police arrested former domestic help in Delhi rape-murder.
  • Accused allegedly used prior knowledge to enter victim's home.
  • Victim sexually assaulted, strangled with phone charging cable.

The Delhi Police has apprehended the accused in the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman, daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, in southeast Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. The arrest comes hours after the crime was reported from the upscale Kailash Hills locality. The accused, a former domestic help known to the family, is alleged to have carried out the attack when the victim was alone at home.

Accused Held

According to police, the accused has been taken into custody and further details will be shared following interrogation. The suspect, identified as a former househelp who had worked with the family for several months, allegedly entered the residence using prior knowledge of the premises.

Preliminary findings suggest he was aware of the household routine and accessed the house when the victim’s parents were away. The woman was later found dead in a room by her family members upon their return. 

Crime Details

Police said the victim, who was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, was allegedly sexually assaulted before being strangled with a mobile phone charging cable. Investigators believe the attack occurred in the early hours, with signs of physical assault indicating she resisted the attacker. 

The accused is also suspected to have been involved in a sexual assault case earlier the same day in Rajasthan’s Alwar, from where he reportedly fled to Delhi. Authorities are coordinating with Rajasthan Police as part of the probe.

Security Concerns Raised

The incident has triggered concern over safety in residential areas, particularly regarding the verification of domestic workers. Police sources indicated that the accused may not have undergone proper background checks at the time of employment.

Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, and CCTV footage is being examined to establish the sequence of events. The case has intensified scrutiny over security practices in urban households, especially in high-income neighbourhoods.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Kailash Hills Rape And Murder
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