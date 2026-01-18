Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Briefly Halted After Bomb Scare, Nothing Suspicious Found

Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Briefly Halted After Bomb Scare, Nothing Suspicious Found

Officials confirmed that the Tejas Rajdhani remained halted for approximately 31 minutes before being cleared to proceed. No suspicious object was found on the train.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 07:43 AM (IST)

The Tejas Rajdhani Express en route from Delhi to Patna was halted for over half an hour on Saturday night after authorities received information about a possible bomb threat. However, no suspicious object was ultimately found.

According to railway officials, the alert was communicated by the Delhi Control Room, prompting immediate action by security agencies at Aligarh station. The train was stopped as a precautionary measure to allow a thorough inspection.

Commanding Officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Aligarh, Gulzar Singh, told news agency that multiple agencies were mobilised following the alert. “After receiving the information, the Bomb Disposal Squad, local police, Station House Officer, civil administration, dog squad, fire brigade personnel and divisional railway officers conducted a detailed search of the train,” he said.

He added that the exercise did not yield any incriminating findings. “Nothing suspicious was found during the checks. After clearance, the train was allowed to resume its journey,” Singh said.

Officials confirmed that the Tejas Rajdhani remained halted for approximately 31 minutes before being cleared to proceed.

Earlier this month, a similar bomb threat was reported on the Kashi Express travelling from Gorakhpur to Mumbai. Mau Superintendent of Police Elamaran had then stated that no explosive material was found after searches were conducted following a call from an unidentified person.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tejas Rajdhani Bomb Scare
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
India
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
World
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
States
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget