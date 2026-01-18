Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Briefly Halted After Bomb Scare, Nothing Suspicious Found

The Tejas Rajdhani Express en route from Delhi to Patna was halted for over half an hour on Saturday night after authorities received information about a possible bomb threat. However, no suspicious object was ultimately found.

According to railway officials, the alert was communicated by the Delhi Control Room, prompting immediate action by security agencies at Aligarh station. The train was stopped as a precautionary measure to allow a thorough inspection.

Commanding Officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Aligarh, Gulzar Singh, told news agency that multiple agencies were mobilised following the alert. “After receiving the information, the Bomb Disposal Squad, local police, Station House Officer, civil administration, dog squad, fire brigade personnel and divisional railway officers conducted a detailed search of the train,” he said.

He added that the exercise did not yield any incriminating findings. “Nothing suspicious was found during the checks. After clearance, the train was allowed to resume its journey,” Singh said.

Officials confirmed that the Tejas Rajdhani remained halted for approximately 31 minutes before being cleared to proceed.

Earlier this month, a similar bomb threat was reported on the Kashi Express travelling from Gorakhpur to Mumbai. Mau Superintendent of Police Elamaran had then stated that no explosive material was found after searches were conducted following a call from an unidentified person.