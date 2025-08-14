Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi On High Alert: AI Surveillance, Anti-Drone Nets, 20,000 Personnel Guard Red Fort For Independence Day

Delhi is under tight security for Independence Day, deploying over 20,000 personnel and AI-powered systems like facial recognition and anti-drone technology. A ban on flying objects is in effect.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:34 PM (IST)
As the national capital gears up for Independence Day celebrations, security has been elevated to an unprecedented level with a blend of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, multi-layered deployment, and strict ground surveillance.

Delhi Police, in coordination with central security agencies, has rolled out a security blueprint involving more than 20,000 personnel from police and paramilitary forces. Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma told news agency ANI, “From a security point of view, Delhi Police have made all arrangements for the 15th August celebrations. Clubbing Delhi Police and other paramilitary services together, more than 20,000 personnel are deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed at the Red Fort and along all VVIP routes towards the venue.”

AI-Powered Security Network in Action

For the first time, five AI-driven systems — Facial Recognition, Anti-Intrusion Cameras, People Count Cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and Abandoned Object Detection — are being deployed.

Officials explained that the abandoned object detection system triggers alarms for unattended items in or around the Red Fort, while anti-intrusion cameras monitor every wall and railing for suspicious activity. The facial recognition system is integrated with a database of 300,000 suspects, and the people count system provides real-time crowd monitoring. ANPR cameras will flag suspicious vehicles.

Under-vehicle scanning systems are also operational in parking areas. Over 800 CCTV cameras, FRS-enabled vans, and two special control rooms are monitoring the event, alongside a year-round control room with 366 cameras dedicated to the Red Fort premises.

Ban on Drones, Kites and Flying Objects

The security plan includes a total ban on drones, paragliders, hang-gliders, UAVs, hot air balloons, and kites over Delhi skies from August 2 to August 16. Anti-drone systems, rooftop snipers, and plain-clothed surveillance teams have been deployed.

“Kite flying is banned till the Independence Day programme continues at the Red Fort. We are making people aware around the Red Fort and in Old Delhi about this. Apart from this, flying drones is also banned. For this, we have installed anti-drone systems in coordination with various agencies. Jawans will also be deployed on rooftops to ensure no one flies kites or drones,” Verma stated.

PTI reported that Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh has assigned a DCP-rank officer to lead anti-drone operations, with special attention to the Yamuna river, where speed boats have been stationed. Singh has also directed that bird feeding points near the Red Fort be removed, and that non-vegetarian eateries dispose of waste properly to prevent birds from disturbing helicopter movements.

Multiple Agencies, Tight Access Control

On August 15, a multi-layered security ring will involve Delhi Police, the Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guard (NSG), Military Intelligence, and other agencies. The Red Fort area has been sealed since the afternoon of August 14, with entry permitted only to those with official invitation cards and labelled vehicles.

Snipers on rooftops, intrusion detection systems, headcount cameras, and plain-clothed surveillance units are being used to secure the area. Special teams are posted at railway stations, airports, metro stations, and bus terminals, while vital installations such as water treatment plants are under heightened watch.

Night patrols, foot patrols, and surprise inspections are in place to deter any threat. Cyber units are scanning social media platforms to spot potential misinformation or disruptive activity.

With an estimated 25,000 attendees expected, authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement, and promptly report suspicious activity. 

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:34 PM (IST)
