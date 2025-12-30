As Delhi gears up to welcome 2026, the city is set for vibrant New Year celebrations. Crowds are expected to flock to popular areas like Connaught Place, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to implement special traffic arrangements to ensure smooth movement throughout the capital.

Special Traffic Measures Around Connaught Place

With New Year’s Eve anticipated to bring heavy traffic, authorities have announced road diversions and parking restrictions starting 7 pm on December 31, 2025, lasting until celebrations conclude. These measures apply to all public and private vehicles.

Key roads around Connaught Place where vehicle access will be restricted include:

R/A Mandi House

R/A Bengali Market

North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing

Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station)

R.K. Ashram Marg – Chitragupta Marg crossing

R/A Gole Market

R/A G.P.O., New Delhi

Patel Chowk

Kasturba Gandhi Road – Ferozeshah Road crossing

Jai Singh Road – Bangla Sahib Lane

R/A Windsor Place

Additionally, vehicles without valid passes will not be allowed inside the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place, making alternate routes and parking arrangements crucial for motorists.

Parking Options Near Connaught Place

To accommodate the influx of visitors, the Delhi Traffic Police have designated several parking zones around Connaught Place:

Near Gole Dak Khana: Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg

Near Patel Chowk: Rakab Ganj Road, behind AIR

Near Mandi House: Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House

Near Minto Road: D.D. Upadhyaya Marg and Press Road

Near Panchkuian Road: R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road, Basant Road

Near K.G. Marg – Ferozeshah Road Crossing: Copernicus Lane and K.G. Marg toward C-Hexagon

Near R/A Bengali Market: Babar Road and Tansen Marg

Near Windsor Place: Rajender Prasad Raisina Road

Near Gole Market: Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and R.K. Ashram Road

Near R/A Buta Singh: Jantar Mantar Road, Raisina Road

Travel Advisory for Railway Stations

New Delhi Railway Station: Access from the south will be limited. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes via Ajmeri Gate or Pahar Ganj, avoiding Connaught Place and Chelmsford Road. Key suggested paths include:

R.M.L. Park Street – Mandir Marg – Rani Jhansi Road – R/A Jhande Walan – Desh Bandhu Gupta Road

R/A GPO – Kali Bari Marg – Mandir Marg – Rani Jhansi Road – R/A Jhande Walan – Desh Bandhu Gupta Road

R/A Windsor Place – Ferozeshah Road – Mandi House – ‘W’ & ‘A’ Points – DDU Marg – Bhav Bhuti Marg

Old Delhi Railway Station will remain accessible, but drivers are encouraged to follow alternate north-south routes to ease congestion.

Ring Road travel: For East-West and north-south movement, commuters can use Ring Road via ISBT, Ashram, Delhi Gate, Mathura Road, Panchkuian Road, and Mother Teresa Crescent Road.

India Gate and Delhi Zoo: Expect Crowds

Traffic around India Gate will be strictly managed, with both vehicular and pedestrian movement regulated. Visitors are strongly advised to use public transport, as parking is limited.

Similarly, Delhi Zoo is expected to draw large crowds, likely causing congestion on Mathura Road. Authorities recommend avoiding Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan during peak hours.

Safety Tips for Commuters

Use public transport whenever possible to avoid traffic snarls.

Plan journeys to ISBT, railway stations, and airports well in advance.

Follow traffic police instructions and signage for road diversions.

Keep alternative routes handy in case of unexpected congestion.

With these measures, Delhi aims to ensure that New Year’s Eve is festive, safe, and as smooth as possible for everyone celebrating in the national capital.