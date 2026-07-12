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English NewsCitiesDelhi-NCR To See Rise In Temperature, No Heavy Rain Alert This Week

Delhi-NCR To See Rise In Temperature, No Heavy Rain Alert This Week

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 29 degrees Celsius on July 13.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 08:03 AM (IST)

Residents of the National Capital Region are likely to experience a mix of warm and humid weather in the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light, isolated showers accompanied by thunderstorms at a few places during the week. However, the weather department has not issued any heavy rainfall warning and has maintained a "no warning" status for the entire week.

Despite the possibility of scattered rain, temperatures are expected to rise steadily, leading to hotter and more humid conditions. On July 11, the maximum temperature was around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 26 degrees Celsius.

Weather Forecast For Sunday

Delhi-NCR is expected to witness a slight change in weather on Sunday (July 12), with the sky likely to remain partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is forecast to touch 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

Bright sunshine is likely to prevail for most of the day, contributing to a rise in temperatures across the region. There is no forecast of rainfall around 6 am.

Humidity is expected to hover around 71 per cent, with winds blowing at about 11 kmph. At present, the maximum temperature is around 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 30 degrees Celsius. While the morning remained clear, the sky is expected to stay partly cloudy later in the day.

Outlook For The Week

Weather conditions are likely to remain largely unchanged on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 29 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy, while humidity is likely to be around 80 per cent in the morning and 65 per cent by evening.

Similar weather is forecast for July 14, with temperatures ranging between 29 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and high humidity are expected to persist.

On July 15 and 16, the sky is likely to remain generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to stay around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be close to 29 degrees Celsius. Despite the humid conditions, the IMD has not issued any weather warning for either day.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Monsoon Delhi Weather Today IMD
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