Delhi-NCR Transporters Announce 3-Day ‘Chakka Jam’ From May 21

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR transport groups to hold three-day 'chakka jam' starting May 21.

Protest targets unfair environmental charges and proposed BS-IV vehicle ban.

More than 68 transport associations and unions across Delhi-NCR, under the leadership of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), have announced a three-day “chakka jam” from May 21 to May 23, 2026. The transport bodies alleged that policies implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government are unfair and impractical for the transport industry, affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of operators and workers.

AIMTC claimed it represents nearly 95 lakh truck drivers and 26 lakh private bus, taxi and maxi-cab operators across the country.

Why Are They Protesting?

The primary protest is against the steep hike in Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) and the proposed ban on BS-IV commercial vehicles. Transport bodies alleged that ECC has been increased for all goods vehicles entering Delhi without distinction, even though the Supreme Court’s original intent was to regulate only transit vehicles using Delhi as a corridor.

According to AIMTC, vehicles carrying essential goods and empty vehicles entering Delhi for loading were earlier exempted from ECC, but are now also being charged. The organisation further objected to ECC being imposed on BS-VI vehicles, despite them being considered low-emission vehicles and being allowed even during GRAP-IV restrictions.

Union Claims Hike In ECC

Transport unions claimed ECC on light commercial vehicles (LCVs) has been increased from Rs 1,400 to nearly Rs 2,000, while charges on heavy trucks have gone up from Rs 2,600 to Rs 4,000, marking a hike of nearly 40 to 55 percent. They alleged that crores of rupees have been collected as ECC since 2015, but Delhi’s air quality has not seen any major improvement.

The organisations also opposed the proposed ban on entry of BS-IV and older commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1, 2026, calling it unscientific and legally unjustified. They argued that these vehicles possess valid fitness and PUCC certificates and are legally permitted to operate for 15 years under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the transport bodies, the proposed decision could impact the livelihoods of over 17 lakh truck operators and their families across Delhi-NCR.

What Are Their Demands?

AIMTC and other unions have demanded an immediate rollback of the ECC hike, complete exemption for BS-VI vehicles from ECC, and imposition of the charge only on transit vehicles. They have also called for withdrawal of the proposed ban on BS-IV commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

The transport organisations warned that the current protest is symbolic, but if their concerns are not addressed in time, they may launch an indefinite transport shutdown across Delhi-NCR in the future, potentially affecting supply chains, markets and normal public life.