Delhi-NCR To Witness Coldest Night Of October; Temperature May Drop To 16°C, Says IMD

Residents of Delhi-NCR are advised to step out only if necessary on Thursday night, as the region is expected to experience its coldest night of the season so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a significant dip in temperature, marking the beginning of chilly nights in October.

According to the forecast, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to drop to around 16°C, while the daytime will remain mildly sunny. A thin layer of fog is expected in the early morning hours, followed by cool and breezy conditions at night. The overall weather pattern suggests that the capital will experience a sharp contrast between warm days and cold nights.

Neighbouring areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Greater Noida are also expected to witness a minimum temperature ranging between 18°C and 19°C. Winds blowing at a speed of around 10 km/h will further add to the chill. Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded bright sunshine during the day but chilly mornings and evenings.

Minimum Temperature In Major NCR Cities

Delhi: Minimum temperature may fall to around 16°C, while daytime will see mild sunshine and light fog is expected in the morning.

Noida: Minimum temperature expected around 21°C.

Gaziabad: Minimum temperature expected around 19°C.

Gurgaon: Minimum temperature expected around 19°C.

Greater Noida: Minimum temperature expected around 19°C.

Fog Likely Between October 19 And 21

IMD senior meteorologist Dr. R.K. Jenamani stated that light fog is expected in parts of Delhi-NCR from October 19 to October 21 during the early morning hours. Mild haze may also be visible between October 16 and 17, but denser fog conditions are expected to develop from October 19 onwards.

Air Pollution Levels May Rise Further

According to Skymet Weather’s senior meteorologist Dr. Mahesh Palawat, a cyclonic circulation has formed near Sri Lanka, which could develop into a low-pressure area moving northwestward across the Arabian Sea toward Yemen. This system may intensify into a depression or cyclonic storm, but northern, central, and eastern parts of India will remain mostly dry.

As a result, air pollution levels in Delhi and North India may worsen, with a further drop in the minimum temperature expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, due to the northeast monsoon, South India is likely to receive good rainfall, and light showers are also expected in southern Gujarat and southern Madhya Pradesh.