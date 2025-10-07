Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay connected with families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Karur rally stampede via video call on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that Vijay offered his condolences and assured the grieving families that he intends to meet them in person soon.

Dr. KG Arunraj, a former IRS officer and TVK’s general secretary for propaganda and policy, led a delegation from Chennai to personally visit the affected families in Gandhigramam, Pasupathipalayam, and nearby areas on Monday, as per a report on Times of India. The outreach efforts continued into Tuesday as the party sought to provide support and assess the needs of the victims’ families.

The stampede, which occurred on September 27 during a TVK rally, claimed 41 lives and injured at least 60 others. Eyewitness accounts indicate that a combination of factors—including a power outage, overcrowding, and limited space at the venue—contributed to the deadly chaos, reported NDTV. Reports suggest that Vijay, who was scheduled to arrive at the venue by noon, reached around 7 PM, hours after the crowd had already gathered.

