Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingRare 'Doomsday Fish' Linked To Disasters Caught In Tamil Nadu: Watch

Rare 'Doomsday Fish' Linked To Disasters Caught In Tamil Nadu: Watch

The group, who had set sail from the Rameswaram fishing port the previous day, were on their way back from the Gulf of Mannar when they noticed an unusually long, shimmering fish.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fishermen from Pamban in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district had an unexpected encounter on Monday when they netted a rare deep-sea creature popularly known as the ‘Doomsday fish’.

The group, who had set sail from the Rameswaram fishing port the previous day, were on their way back from the Gulf of Mannar when they noticed an unusually long, shimmering fish weighing about six kilograms among their catch.

Experts later identified it as an Oarfish, a deep-sea species seldom seen near the surface. The fish has earned the moniker 'Doomsday fish' due to a long-standing Japanese belief linking its sightings to impending earthquakes or natural calamities.

This rare sighting follows another remarkable marine incident from August 2024, when fishermen in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district freed a young dugong, an endangered sea mammal, after it became trapped in nets in the Palk Bay region.

Karuppaiah, a fisherman from Manalmelkudi, was shocked to find the large creature caught in his traditional country boat’s net. Recognising it as a dugong, he and his crew carefully released it back into the sea, ensuring the animal’s safe return to its natural habitat.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Doomsday Fish Tamil Nadu Fish
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
India
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Breaking: Popular Singer Maithili Thakur Sparks Speculation Of Entering Bihar Politics
Breaking: Early Winter Hits Kashmir As Sonmarg, Anantnag And Pahalgam See First Snowfall
Breaking: Bihar Faces Heavy Rain, Floods, Violence And Road Accidents Ahead Of Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget