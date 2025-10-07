Rare 'Doomsday Fish' Linked To Disasters Caught In Tamil Nadu: Watch

Fishermen from Pamban in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district had an unexpected encounter on Monday when they netted a rare deep-sea creature popularly known as the ‘Doomsday fish’.

The group, who had set sail from the Rameswaram fishing port the previous day, were on their way back from the Gulf of Mannar when they noticed an unusually long, shimmering fish weighing about six kilograms among their catch.

Experts later identified it as an Oarfish, a deep-sea species seldom seen near the surface. The fish has earned the moniker 'Doomsday fish' due to a long-standing Japanese belief linking its sightings to impending earthquakes or natural calamities.

This rare sighting follows another remarkable marine incident from August 2024, when fishermen in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district freed a young dugong, an endangered sea mammal, after it became trapped in nets in the Palk Bay region.

Karuppaiah, a fisherman from Manalmelkudi, was shocked to find the large creature caught in his traditional country boat’s net. Recognising it as a dugong, he and his crew carefully released it back into the sea, ensuring the animal’s safe return to its natural habitat.