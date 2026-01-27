Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi-NCR Today As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; AQI Remains 'Poor'

After experiencing a cold morning on Republic Day, the Delhi-NCR is set to witness a rainy day on Tuesday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms expected today due to an intense western disturbance moving across northern India.

The weather is likely to remain mostly overcast, with light showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph, especially from the early morning hours through the forenoon. The IMD has also indicated that similar conditions, including light rain and thunderstorms, could recur from the afternoon and persist into the night.

"One or two spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 3040 kmph likely during early morning to forenoon hours of 27 January 2026. Also, one or two spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during afternoon to night," the IMD forecast read.

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature may stay close to 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 19 degrees. Due to cloud cover and rainfall, the day could feel noticeably colder, with daytime temperatures likely to dip further.

The spell is being attributed to the season’s second strong western disturbance, which is set to bring light to moderate rainfall across the region, according to the IMD.

Delhi had earlier witnessed a brief but intense wet spell on January 23, when thunderstorms and heavy showers led to the highest January rainfall in the past two years, bringing down temperatures and offering temporary relief from pollution.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with the overall reading at 281 as of 7:30 AM.

On Monday, temperatures gradually increased, while the air quality index (AQI) deteriorated, settling in the 'poor' category with a 24-hour average of 241, according to IMD data.

In Delhi, the temperatures dipped noticeably across the city on Monday. Safdarjung, the capital’s base weather station, registered a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius, which was over two degrees lower than the previous day, while Ayanagar emerged as the coldest location at 3.6 degrees.

Despite the cold start, daytime temperatures climbed, with the city recording a maximum of 23.2 degrees Celsius. This was 1.1 degrees above the seasonal average and almost five degrees higher than what was recorded a day earlier.