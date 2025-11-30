Explorer
Over 3 Terrorists Linked To Pakistan’s ISI–Associated Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police
More than three terrorists have been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell, who are linked to Pakistan’s ISI–associated terrorist Shehzad Bhatti, said the Delhi Police on Sunday. All the arrested terrorists are from North India, they added.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
