Over 3 Terrorists Linked To Pakistan's ISI–Associated Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police

Over 3 Terrorists Linked To Pakistan’s ISI–Associated Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
More than three terrorists have been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell, who are linked to Pakistan’s ISI–associated terrorist Shehzad Bhatti, said the Delhi Police on Sunday. All the arrested terrorists are from North India, they added.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 30 Nov 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
