Monsoon Remains Absent In Delhi, Feels-Like Temperature Nears 50°C

Delhi residents woke up to sweltering and humid conditions on Sunday, with the city's "feels-like" temperature soaring close to 50 degrees Celsius despite the actual mercury remaining lower.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky on Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening hours.

Delhi Weather Forecast

The IMD has predicted maximum temperatures between 39°C and 41°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain in the range of 28°C to 30°C.

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Surface winds are expected to blow at speeds of 20-30 kmph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 40 kmph. Although widespread rainfall is unlikely, isolated thunderstorms may offer temporary respite from the oppressive heat and humidity.

Humidity levels continue to make outdoor conditions uncomfortable. The IMD said the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, reached 48.4°C and is expected to remain considerably higher than the actual air temperature during the afternoon. It had also warned of heatwave conditions in isolated parts of Delhi on June 28.

Southwest Monsoon Advances

The weather department said the southwest monsoon has progressed into additional parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance across the remaining parts of northwest and central India over the next three to four days.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across several regions of the country, with heavy spells likely over the Northeast, eastern India, the west coast and parts of central India.

Heavy Rain In Northeast India

Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places, with isolated extremely heavy showers forecast on June 28 and 29. Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy rainfall over the coming days.

Across eastern India, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to experience widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha through the first week of July.

The IMD has also warned of moderate to intense lightning activity over West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next two days.

Rain Forecast For Western, Central, Southern India

Along the west coast, Goa is expected to receive widespread rainfall until July 3, with heavy showers at isolated locations. Maharashtra and Gujarat are also likely to witness isolated spells of heavy rain during the forecast period.

In central India, including Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region, fairly widespread rainfall is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in isolated areas.

Meanwhile, parts of southern India, including coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy showers during the coming days.