The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak has expanded its investigation beyond the state, with teams dispatched to four states to trace the alleged interstate network behind the leak.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier ordered the formation of an SIT, headed by Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Punjabrao Ugle, to investigate the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case.

The chief minister also spoke with School Education Minister Dada Bhuse and Director General of Police Sadanand Date, directing them to ensure strict action against those found responsible.

Four SIT Teams Deployed Across States

According to police sources, four SIT teams have been dispatched outside Maharashtra as part of the investigation. One team has been sent to West Bengal, while the others are operating in Bihar, Delhi and Haryana to probe what investigators believe is an interstate paper leak network.



The TET examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, was cancelled after the paper leak came to light, triggering widespread outrage.

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Police Posed as Buyers to Bust Racket

According to police sources, Thane Police first received information about the alleged racket late on Thursday evening (June 25). Investigators then devised a strategy to expose the network by posing as prospective buyers.

Police officers remained in contact with the suspects for two days, closely monitoring their movements before offering a substantial sum in exchange for the leaked examination paper. As soon as the accused arrived to complete the deal, police laid a trap and arrested three of them on the spot.

According to police sources, a total of four suspects had travelled by air from Delhi to Thane for the transaction. Three were arrested during the operation, while efforts are underway to trace the fourth accused.

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Accused Are Graduates, Police Say

The investigation has revealed that all three arrested accused are graduates.

Rajiv Kumar holds a Bachelor of Science degree and is reportedly involved in the land buying and selling business. Akash Kumar has a Bachelor of Commerce degree, while Dheeraj Kumar, a Bachelor of Arts graduate, had previously appeared for the Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher recruitment examination but was unsuccessful, sources said.

Police are examining the suspected interstate network behind the alleged paper leak and the role of the accused in the alleged interstate paper leak network. They are also conducting searches in multiple states to identify additional suspects and determine the full extent of the operation.

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