VHP Seeks Renaming Of ‘Nabi Karim’ Metro Station To ‘Ramnagar’, Sparks Fresh Row In Delhi

A fresh controversy has erupted in Delhi over the naming of a Metro station under Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro project. Surendra Kumar Gupta, minister of the Indraprastha province unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) demanding that the proposed “Nabi Karim” station on the Indraprastha–Inderlok corridor be renamed “Ramnagar”.

In his letter addressed to the Chairman and Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Gupta argued that Metro station names are not merely administrative markers but reflect the historical and cultural identity of an area.

‘Local Identity Must Be Respected’: VHP

Gupta stated that Metro stations serve as powerful symbols of Delhi’s heritage and linguistic identity. He emphasised that naming decisions should prioritise historical records, municipal revenue documents and public acceptance to ensure clarity and convenience for commuters.

According to the letter, "there is widespread dissatisfaction among local residents and traders over the proposed name 'Nabi Karim', as the area has long been officially and practically known as 'Ramnagar'." He claimed that records of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), residential addresses and historical documents recognise Ramnagar as the primary identity of the locality.

Imposing a different name, he argued, would disregard local sentiment and could create geographical confusion for passengers, contrary to the Metro’s policy of ensuring smooth travel.

Concerns Over Public Funds and Future Disputes

Gupta also cited administrative and financial concerns. Referring to the case related to the “Supreme Court” Metro station, he said the DMRC had acknowledged that renaming a station costs around Rs 45 lakh in public funds.

If an established local identity like Ramnagar is ignored now, he warned, it could trigger future disputes and renewed demands for renaming, leading to unnecessary financial burden and administrative complications for the DMRC.

The letter urged authorities to adopt a transparent and fact-based approach at the initial stage itself to prevent potential loss of public money and avoid prolonged controversy over the station’s name.

