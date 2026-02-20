Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesVHP Seeks Renaming Of ‘Nabi Karim’ Metro Station To ‘Ramnagar’, Sparks Fresh Row In Delhi

VHP Seeks Renaming Of 'Nabi Karim' Metro Station To 'Ramnagar', Sparks Fresh Row In Delhi

They claim "Ramnagar" is the established local name, citing historical records and public sentiment. The VHP warns that ignoring this could lead to future disputes and unnecessary costs.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
A fresh controversy has erupted in Delhi over the naming of a Metro station under Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro project. Surendra Kumar Gupta, minister of the Indraprastha province unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) demanding that the proposed “Nabi Karim” station on the Indraprastha–Inderlok corridor be renamed “Ramnagar”.

In his letter addressed to the Chairman and Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Gupta argued that Metro station names are not merely administrative markers but reflect the historical and cultural identity of an area.

‘Local Identity Must Be Respected’: VHP

Gupta stated that Metro stations serve as powerful symbols of Delhi’s heritage and linguistic identity. He emphasised that naming decisions should prioritise historical records, municipal revenue documents and public acceptance to ensure clarity and convenience for commuters.

According to the letter, "there is widespread dissatisfaction among local residents and traders over the proposed name 'Nabi Karim', as the area has long been officially and practically known as 'Ramnagar'." He claimed that records of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), residential addresses and historical documents recognise Ramnagar as the primary identity of the locality.

Imposing a different name, he argued, would disregard local sentiment and could create geographical confusion for passengers, contrary to the Metro’s policy of ensuring smooth travel.

Concerns Over Public Funds and Future Disputes

Gupta also cited administrative and financial concerns. Referring to the case related to the “Supreme Court” Metro station, he said the DMRC had acknowledged that renaming a station costs around Rs 45 lakh in public funds.

If an established local identity like Ramnagar is ignored now, he warned, it could trigger future disputes and renewed demands for renaming, leading to unnecessary financial burden and administrative complications for the DMRC.

The letter urged authorities to adopt a transparent and fact-based approach at the initial stage itself to prevent potential loss of public money and avoid prolonged controversy over the station’s name.

Input By : Ujjwal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current controversy surrounding a Delhi Metro station name?

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is demanding the renaming of the proposed 'Nabi Karim' station to 'Ramnagar', citing local identity and historical records.

Why does the VHP want the station renamed 'Ramnagar'?

The VHP argues that 'Ramnagar' is the officially and practically recognized name of the area, as per municipal records and local sentiment.

What are the potential consequences of ignoring the local identity, according to the VHP?

Ignoring the local identity could lead to geographical confusion for commuters, disregard local sentiment, and potentially trigger future renaming disputes.

What financial implications are associated with renaming Metro stations?

Renaming a station can cost approximately Rs 45 lakh in public funds, and ignoring established local identities could lead to repeated expenses and administrative issues.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
VHP Metro Station DELHI NEWS
