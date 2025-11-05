‘Appalling’: Delhi Metro Passenger Flags 6 Civic Sense Issues In Women’s Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A regular Delhi Metro commuter has taken to social media to express her frustration with the lack of civic sense among passengers, particularly in the women’s coach. The commuter, who travels daily from West Delhi to Vishwavidyalaya, listed six specific behaviours that she describes as “just appalling.”

“Since a lot of you do not seem to consider the fact that you're in a shared space, I'd like to share what I sufer (sic) through everyday during my commute to college because of how inconsiderate the people using the metro are,” she wrote in a post on r/noida, noting that it was “removed twice by the mods from the Delhi subreddit.”

Six Civic Sense Issues Highlighted

Sneezing Without Covering Face: The commuter criticised passengers for not taking basic precautions to prevent the spread of illnesses. "Wear a mask if you're sick (basic manner hai bhai). Don't sneeze over someone else," she wrote. Pushing Others While Boarding and Deboarding: Passengers pushing and shoving to get on or off the train often causes inconvenience. "Two women literally fought over this today at Rajendra place," she added. Speaking Loudly on the Phone: She expressed concern over passengers disturbing the quiet space with loud phone conversations. "If you're on a call with your partner, don't force the whole coach to listen to your conversation, please tone it down," she wrote. Playing Videos in Public Without Earphones: Commuters playing videos without earphones also disturb others, the post noted. Not Giving Seats to Differently Abled Passengers: The commuter highlighted the failure of some passengers to offer their seats to those in need. "People around you shouldn't have to ask/fight you for a damn seat," she said. Sitting on the Floor on Crowded Trains: Some passengers occupy floor space, making it difficult for others to stand or move, she added. "People around you shouldn't have to ask/fight you for a damn seat," she repeated.

Commuter Clarifies Intent

Addressing potential criticism, the commuter wrote, "Do not come for me saying that all these things happen in the general coach as well and I'm bringing women down by making this post about the ladies coach. I acknowledge the fact that all these things happen in the general coach as well and that has to change but I'm here to just share my personal experience as someone who uses the ladies coach only."

The post has since sparked discussion online, drawing attention to behavioural issues in public transport and commuters’ experiences in Delhi Metro’s women-only coaches.