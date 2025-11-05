Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Why Acting Superior?’: Indian Man Faces Racist Attack At McDonald’s In Canada

‘Why Acting Superior?’: Indian Man Faces Racist Attack At McDonald’s In Canada

The mobile phone footage, now circulating widely on social media, captures an unprovoked attack near the restaurant’s ‘Mobile Order Pick Up’ counter.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid increasing concern about rising racism and xenophobia against immigrants in Canada, a disturbing video from Toronto has surfaced online, showing a visibly intoxicated man assaulting a brown man, believed to be of Indian origin, inside a McDonald’s outlet.

The mobile phone footage, now circulating widely on social media, captures an unprovoked attack near the restaurant’s ‘Mobile Order Pick Up’ counter.

Intoxicated Aggressor Targets Indian Man

The video shows a Caucasian man, wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jacket, randomly approaching and shoving the Indian man, causing his phone to fall. When the victim bent to retrieve it, the attacker advanced again, grabbing him by the collar and pushing him back.

During the confrontation, the aggressor was heard shouting at the victim, accusing him of “acting superior”.

Despite the provocation, the Indian man remained calm and tried to defend himself without retaliation, while the attacker continued his verbal and physical aggression.

Bystanders Step In To Defuse Situation

The situation de-escalated only after another individual, possibly a McDonald’s employee, intervened and urged both men to take their argument outside.

Even as he was being escorted out of the restaurant, the white man persisted, accusing the victim of arrogance.

Police Yet To Comment

Authorities have not issued any official statement, and the identities of both men remain unconfirmed. Reports indicate that the incident occurred on November 1 in Toronto.

Recent Attack On Indian-Origin Businessman In Canada

This latest episode comes just days after another violent incident involving an Indian-origin man in Edmonton, Canada.

Arvi Singh Sagoo, a 55-year-old businessman, was fatally assaulted on October 19 after confronting a man for urinating on his vehicle. The attacker punched Sagoo in the head, causing him to lose consciousness. Sagoo succumbed to his injuries five days later, on October 24.

Also read
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mcdonalds Racism Canada Indian Man Faces Racist Attack In Canada
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding
World
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget