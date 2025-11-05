‘Why Acting Superior?’: Indian Man Faces Racist Attack At McDonald’s In Canada

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid increasing concern about rising racism and xenophobia against immigrants in Canada, a disturbing video from Toronto has surfaced online, showing a visibly intoxicated man assaulting a brown man, believed to be of Indian origin, inside a McDonald’s outlet.

The mobile phone footage, now circulating widely on social media, captures an unprovoked attack near the restaurant’s ‘Mobile Order Pick Up’ counter.

Intoxicated Aggressor Targets Indian Man

The video shows a Caucasian man, wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jacket, randomly approaching and shoving the Indian man, causing his phone to fall. When the victim bent to retrieve it, the attacker advanced again, grabbing him by the collar and pushing him back.

During the confrontation, the aggressor was heard shouting at the victim, accusing him of “acting superior”.

Man in Blue Jays gear attacks a random person at McDonald’s without provocation.



📸 Nov 1, 2025#Toronto #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/m586brklST — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 2, 2025

Despite the provocation, the Indian man remained calm and tried to defend himself without retaliation, while the attacker continued his verbal and physical aggression.

Bystanders Step In To Defuse Situation

The situation de-escalated only after another individual, possibly a McDonald’s employee, intervened and urged both men to take their argument outside.

Even as he was being escorted out of the restaurant, the white man persisted, accusing the victim of arrogance.

Police Yet To Comment

Authorities have not issued any official statement, and the identities of both men remain unconfirmed. Reports indicate that the incident occurred on November 1 in Toronto.

Recent Attack On Indian-Origin Businessman In Canada

This latest episode comes just days after another violent incident involving an Indian-origin man in Edmonton, Canada.

Arvi Singh Sagoo, a 55-year-old businessman, was fatally assaulted on October 19 after confronting a man for urinating on his vehicle. The attacker punched Sagoo in the head, causing him to lose consciousness. Sagoo succumbed to his injuries five days later, on October 24.