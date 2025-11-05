‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech

Newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered a fiery message to US President Donald Trump during his first victory speech, telling him to “turn the volume up” - a remark that quickly drew applause from supporters.

The 34-year-old Democratic nominee, celebrated for his progressive politics and grassroots-driven campaign, secured a landslide victory in Wednesday’s tightly fought mayoral election. Mamdani defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, marking a defining shift in the city’s political landscape.

His win represents not only a personal triumph but also a resounding moment for New York’s progressive movement, energising Democrats nationwide and signalling the rise of a new generation of leadership in American politics.

Victory Speech

New York City’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani delivered a powerful and symbolic victory speech, blending gratitude, conviction and defiance as he addressed his supporters following his historic win.

Expressing thanks to his campaign team and the city’s voters, Mamdani did not just give a sharp message to Donald Trump to “turn up the volume”, but also pledged to confront the corruption that, in his words, has “allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.”

The 34-year-old Democrat also thanked his mother, Mira Nair, the acclaimed Indian-American filmmaker renowned for works such as Salaam Bombay!, Mississippi Masala and Queen of Katwe.

Invoking the words of Jawaharlal Nehru from his iconic Tryst with Destiny speech, Mamdani declared, “A moment comes, but rarely in history,” underscoring the significance of his election for a new generation of leadership.

With characteristic flair, Mamdani ended his address on an exuberant note, signing off with “Dhoom Machale” — a nod to his energetic campaign style and connection with younger voters across the city.