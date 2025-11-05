Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech

‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech

The 34-year-old Democratic nominee, celebrated for his progressive politics and grassroots-driven campaign, secured a landslide victory in Wednesday’s tightly fought mayoral election.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered a fiery message to US President Donald Trump during his first victory speech, telling him to “turn the volume up” - a remark that quickly drew applause from supporters.

The 34-year-old Democratic nominee, celebrated for his progressive politics and grassroots-driven campaign, secured a landslide victory in Wednesday’s tightly fought mayoral election. Mamdani defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, marking a defining shift in the city’s political landscape.

His win represents not only a personal triumph but also a resounding moment for New York’s progressive movement, energising Democrats nationwide and signalling the rise of a new generation of leadership in American politics.

Victory Speech

New York City’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani delivered a powerful and symbolic victory speech, blending gratitude, conviction and defiance as he addressed his supporters following his historic win.

Expressing thanks to his campaign team and the city’s voters, Mamdani did not just give a sharp message to Donald Trump to “turn up the volume”, but also pledged to confront the corruption that, in his words, has “allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.”

The 34-year-old Democrat also thanked his mother, Mira Nair, the acclaimed Indian-American filmmaker renowned for works such as Salaam Bombay!, Mississippi Masala and Queen of Katwe.

Invoking the words of Jawaharlal Nehru from his iconic Tryst with Destiny speech, Mamdani declared, “A moment comes, but rarely in history,” underscoring the significance of his election for a new generation of leadership.

With characteristic flair, Mamdani ended his address on an exuberant note, signing off with “Dhoom Machale” — a nod to his energetic campaign style and connection with younger voters across the city.

Also read
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Zohran Mamdani Zohran Mamdani Victory Speech
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding
World
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget