BJP Registers First Victory Ahead Of MCD Ward Committee Polls, Wins Najafgarh Zone

The first results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ward committee elections have been declared, with the Bharatiya Janata Party securing its first victory.

The BJP won the Najafgarh Zone Ward Committee, where Jaiveer Singh Rana was elected chairman. Sushma Rathi was elected deputy chairperson, while Shashi Yadav was chosen as a member of the Standing Committee.

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded candidates in 11 ward committees each. The two parties are locked in direct contests across 10 zones, while candidates in two zones are set to be elected unopposed.

(This story is being updated)