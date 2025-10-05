Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHistory-Sheeter Joins Virtual Court Hearing In Underwear While Smoking, Drinking; Arrested

History-Sheeter Joins Virtual Court Hearing In Underwear While Smoking, Drinking; Arrested

A 32-year-old repeat offender disrupted a virtual Delhi court hearing by appearing in undergarments while smoking and drinking. Police arrested him after a detailed investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
In a bizarre turn of events at Delhi’s Tees Hazari Court, a man caused chaos by appearing in his undergarments, smoking, and drinking during virtual hearings. The Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Imran, a 32-year-old repeat offender from Gokulpuri, following a probe into his disruptive online behaviour. Imran, a history-sheeter with over 50 cases including robbery, snatching, and illegal possession of weapons, admitted joining the court sessions “out of curiosity.”

How The Incident Unfolded

The court staff lodged a complaint after noticing a man repeatedly joining hearings via videoconferencing under the fake name Akib Akhlak on September 16 and 17. Despite repeated instructions to exit, he continued appearing in undergarments while consuming alcohol and smoking.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia, said, "It was alleged that on September 16 and 17, an unknown individual joined the court's video conferencing sessions using the name Akib Akhlak, appearing in his undergarments while smoking and consuming alcohol."

Technical analysis of IP addresses and call records revealed that the accused had used multiple fake email IDs and frequently changed locations, making tracking a challenge. However, with the help of local intelligence and manual searches, police traced him to Chaman Park, Old Mustafabad, and arrested him from his residence.

Confession And Background

During the interrogation, Imran revealed that he learned about the videoconferencing platform from an acquaintance and joined court proceedings “out of curiosity.” He admitted to regularly attending virtual sessions in his undergarments while smoking and drinking.

Police seized a mobile phone, SIM card, and router used in committing the offence. Imran, a school dropout and former air conditioner mechanic, had served jail time and was released in September 2021. Soon after, he returned to criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and Arms Act violations, to support his drug and alcohol addiction.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing, police said.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Tees Hazari Court Delhi POlice Virtual Court Mohammad Imran
