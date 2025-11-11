Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect

Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Pollution: The Delhi government has instructed schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5 amid rising air pollution levels. The move comes following the enforcement of GRAP-3 restrictions in the national capital on Tuesday.

Under the new directive, schools have been asked to conduct classes both online and offline to limit children’s exposure to the toxic air. The move is aimed at safeguarding younger students, who are considered more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses caused by pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the ‘severe’ category, prompting authorities to activate additional emergency measures under GRAP-3. These include a ban on construction and demolition activities, restrictions on the use of diesel generator sets, and tighter checks on vehicular emissions.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
