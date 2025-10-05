Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates

Member of Parliament Harsh Shringla in a post on X said areas across the hills have been cut off and roads have been destroyed in Darjeeling.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 20 people have been killed and two others reported missing after relentless heavy rain triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills on Saturday, washing away homes, damaging roads, and isolating several remote villages, officials said.

Rescue and relief operations are underway with teams from the local administration, police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working through difficult terrain, Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer Richard Lepcha said.

Member of Parliament Harsh Shringla in a post on X said areas across the hills have been cut off and roads have been destroyed.

"In the wake of last night’s heavy cyclone in the Darjeeling hills, over 20 people have lost their lives (as per current count); areas across the hills have been cut off; and roads destroyed. This has disrupted normal life and caused considerable hardship to many. I would like to express my personal condolences to all those who lost their lives and concern for those impacted by this situation. I am personally available for any assistance," he said.

Mirik Lake Among Worst Affected

The Mirik Lake area was among the worst affected, where NDRF personnel have joined efforts to locate survivors. As per reports from the NDRF and the district administration, nine fatalities have been confirmed so far, while two individuals remain missing.

Casualties have been reported from Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and areas around Mirik Lake. Four people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, where several homes were buried under heavy mudslides.

Traffic movement along key routes, including the Mirik–Sukhiapokhri road, has been disrupted, and communication links to several hilltop settlements have been snapped.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming,” citing unconfirmed reports suggesting that the toll could rise to seventeen.

"The loss of lives is deeply tragic. Our reports indicate eleven deaths in Mirik and six in Darjeeling, though the numbers are yet to be verified,” Guha told PTI.

Rescue Operation On In Darjeeling

Rescue teams continue to face major hurdles due to persistent rain and slippery terrain, a senior police official said. “The continuous downpour has made movement extremely risky. Many houses have collapsed, and machinery like earthmovers are struggling to function on the steep slopes,” the officer noted.

Several families from Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon in Mirik have been evacuated to safer locations. Temporary relief camps have been set up by the district administration in coordination with local NGOs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall until October 6. The agency warned of more landslides and road blockages due to saturated soil conditions.

Officials said the immediate focus remains on tracing the two missing persons near Mirik Lake and restoring access to cut-off regions, as rescue teams continue operations through the night despite challenging conditions.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Harsh Shringla Darjeeling Landslide WEst Bengal Mirik Darjeeling Death Toll Darjeeling Latest Updates
