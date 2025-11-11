Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Ends In Green, Sensex Tests 83,900, Nifty Closes Over 25,700

Dalal Street Ends In Green, Sensex Tests 83,900, Nifty Closes Over 25,700

During early morning trade, the Sensex started trade over 125 points higher at 83,660.52, while the Nifty opened over 25,614, or more than 39 points higher. 

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices closed higher on Tuesday, as the Sensex ended trade over 360 points higher at 83,899.78, and the Nifty closed at nearly 25,700 or 131 points higher.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCLTech and Eternal. Meanwhile, the laggards included PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors Public Vehicles and Bajaj Finserv.

During early morning trade, the Sensex started trade over 125 points higher at 83,660.52, while the Nifty opened over 25,614, or more than 39 points higher. 

Foreign Outflows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,114.85 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing stocks valued at Rs 5,805.26 crore, according to exchange data.

US Markets Post Strong Gains

The S&P 500 rose 1.54 per cent and the Nasdaq 100 surged 2.20 per cent, marking their biggest single-day gains since May, said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities. Vakil also attributed the rally to progress in the US Senate towards passing legislation to end the record-long government shutdown.

Trump Hints at Tariff Reduction on India

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will soon reduce tariffs imposed on India, as both nations move closer to finalising a trade deal.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Election 2025
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget