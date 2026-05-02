Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protesters blocked highway demanding justice for murdered minor.

Police used mild lathi charge to disperse enraged crowd.

Police used a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters who had blocked the Pune–Bengaluru Highway over the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case. Demonstrators also surrounded the police team that arrived to clear the road. A four-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man, who is alleged to have ended her life by crushing her with a stone. The 65-year-old accused in the case has been sent to Police custody till 7 May by the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court of Pune, Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Police use mild lathi charge to disperse the people who had blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in protest against the Nasrapur minor rape & murder case.



The 65-year-old accused in the case has been sent to Police custody till 7 May by the Judicial… pic.twitter.com/h8WMVBHnNa May 2, 2026

A Frantic Search Ends In Horror

The nightmare began when the toddler went missing on Friday afternoon. After a desperate search by her family, her mutilated and bloodied body was discovered. Investigators quickly turned to CCTV footage, which reportedly captured the elderly suspect leading the child away. This evidence allowed police to identify and detain the accused shortly after.

While the suspect is currently in custody, the local community’s trust in the legal process remains thin. As the child’s body was brought near the local police station, emotional scenes unfolded with grieving family members and activists demanding immediate retribution. "While we operate under a system of law, the recurring failure of fast-track courts to deliver swift verdicts has eroded public trust," noted a local social activist. "When justice is delayed, the deterrent effect vanishes."

Police Commitment To Fast-Track Prosecution

Sandip Singh Gill, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, moved to reassure the public that the investigation is being prioritized. He stated that a chargesheet will be filed within 15 days. He also said that the case will be tried in a fast-track court to ensure a speedy verdict and the most stringent legal actions will be pursued against the accused.

This tragedy follows a disturbing pattern of violence against minors. Only days prior, on April 30, a similar horror unfolded in Greater Noida, where a 38-year-old man was arrested for the alleged strangulation and sexual assault of his 14-year-old stepdaughter. These back-to-back incidents have heightened concerns regarding the safety of the most vulnerable members of society and the effectiveness of current deterrents.