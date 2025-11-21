Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi LG Orders Major Security Crackdown After Red Fort Blast That Killed 15

Delhi LG Orders Major Security Crackdown After Red Fort Blast That Killed 15

Delhi LG VK Saxena orders strict security, digital tracking and intelligence upgrades after the Red Fort blast, as the NIA arrests four more accused linked to the deadly car explosion.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India] November 21 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday ordered the Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary to undertake a slew of precautionary and preventive measures following the explosion near Red Fort which claimed the lives of atleast 15 people.

The LG has asked the administration to create a central data repository which contains records of doctors and para-medical staff in hospitals, especially private ones. In cases where people have gotten their degrees from abroad, additional secondary background checks are also recommended. The LG has also called for holding "consultation exercises" with digital platforms, and financers engaged in sale of vehicles, especially second-hand ones.

In a separate written communication to the Commissioner, Chief Secretary from the LG Secretariat, directions have been issued to maintain digital records of anyone purchasing or selling Ammonium Nitrate beyond a certain threshold; hold "consultation exercises" with heads of social media platforms for a "scientific tracking of radicalised content"; and ordered the strengthening of human and technical intelligence with a "focus on vulnerable areas prone to radicalisation."

"Maintain a digital record of entities purchasing and selling Ammonium Nitrate beyond a certain threshold, including photograph of buyers and sellers apart from other relevant details; hold a consultation exercise with heads of social media platforms including Meta, Twitter [X] etc. for a scientific tracking of radicalized content aimed a brainwashing citizens; strengthen human and technical intelligence with a focus on vulnerable areas prone to radicalisation. Community outreach and citizen engagement should also be enhanced for more robust preventive policing," according to an official statement from the LG.

Meanwhile, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 deadly Delhi car blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi.

The four accused are Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders from the district sessions judge in Patiala House court.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi LG Security Measures NIA Arrests VK SAxena Red Fort Blast Delhi Explosion Ammonium Nitrate Tracking
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Lifestyle
Miss Universe 2025: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Winner; India Exits At Top 12
Miss Universe 2025: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Winner; India Exits At Top 12
India
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
Delhi NCR
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi NCR Chokes Under Toxic Smog As Health Crisis Deepens; Court Questions Govt Preparedness
China Supplying Submarines To Pakistan; Indian Navy Says Fully Prepared For Any Response
Mass Evacuation At COP30 As Massive Fire Erupts In Brazil’s Blue Zone, No Casualties Reported
Bengal Political Clash Intensifies As BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Favoring Bangladeshis
Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget