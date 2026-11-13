Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi inaugurated Bengaluru Metro's 7.5km Pink Line stretch.

He flagged off new Vande Bharat Express linking Bengaluru, Goa.

Launched diverse development projects worth approximately Rs 15,600 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the elevated section of Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line, flagged off a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru with coastal Karnataka and Goa, and launched development projects worth approximately Rs 15,600 crore.

During his Bengaluru visit, Modi also travelled on the newly inaugurated Metro stretch, accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries. The launches are expected to strengthen urban transport, railway connectivity and infrastructure across the state.

PM Modi Buys Metro Ticket Using UPI, Takes Ride

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 7.5-km elevated section of the Pink Line between Tavarekere and IIM Bangalore Metro station and took a ride on the newly opened corridor.

Before boarding, Modi purchased his Metro ticket at the counter using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

He was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Governor Sudha Yadav, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister KB Gowda.

During the flag-off ceremony, Modi and Shivakumar jointly waved the flag to mark the commencement of the new Metro services. The two leaders were also seen exchanging smiles and sharing a light-hearted moment.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Route, Stations And Cost

Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,470 crore, the Pink Line will connect Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, covering a total distance of 21.25 km with 18 stations.

The corridor comprises a 7.5-km elevated section with six stations and a 13.75-km underground stretch featuring 12 stations. While the elevated portion has been inaugurated, the underground section is targeted for completion in 2027.

The six stations on the newly inaugurated elevated stretch are:

- Kalena Agrahara

- Hulimavu

- IIMB (Bilekahalli-IIMB)

- JP Nagar 4th Phase

- Jayadeva Hospital

- Tavarekere

The new corridor is expected to improve connectivity, particularly for commuters travelling through areas along the route. It will also connect with the Electronic City line at Jayadeva station.

According to officials, public services on the newly inaugurated stretch will begin at 6 am on November 14.

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka And Goa

In another major railway development, Modi flagged off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to improve connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa.

The new Yesvantpur-Madgaon service will connect several important destinations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar.

The chair car service is expected to reduce travel time while offering passengers a more comfortable journey through the coastal region.

According to South Western Railway, regular operations will commence on November 15, following two inaugural special services on November 13.

Rs 15,600 Crore Development Projects Across Karnataka

The transport launches form part of a broader infrastructure push involving projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore.

The initiatives cover multiple sectors, including urban mobility, railway infrastructure, renewable energy, power transmission, petroleum facilities and waste management.

Earlier in his itinerary, Modi laid the foundation stone for the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launched the S-VYASA off-campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

He is also scheduled to travel to Mysuru to inaugurate the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium as part of his visit.