2 Accused In Attack On Rashtrapati Bhavan Security Guard Arrested After Encounter, 1 Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two men arrested after police encounter in Uttar Pradesh.

They shot Rashtrapati Bhavan security guard during Diwali dispute.

Main accused Dheeraj injured; illegal pistols recovered post-encounter.

Two men accused of shooting a security guard posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan during a Diwali-night dispute have been arrested following an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. The main accused, identified as Dheeraj, sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory firing, while his brother Praveen Tomar alias Monu was caught after attempting to hide in a sugarcane field.

The arrests were made by Ramala police on Friday morning after they received information that the two wanted men were hiding behind a tubewell on the road leading to Budhpur railway station.

According to the police, the accused opened fire at the team when officers surrounded the spot. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Dheeraj. His brother fled into a nearby sugarcane field but was apprehended after a cordon-and-search operation.

Baghpat Police Had Announced Rs 10,000 Reward On Each Accused

The case dates back to November 8, when a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night in Gopalpur Khadana village escalated into violence.

The accused, Dheeraj and his brother Praveen, allegedly opened fire with country-made pistols and shot Saurabh Kumar, a security guard posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Saurabh sustained serious injuries in the attack.

His brother Vineet was also injured after being hit on the head with a stick. Both accused fled after the incident, following which police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to their arrest.

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Two Country-Made Pistols Recovered From Accused

Police have recovered two illegal .315-bore country-made pistols allegedly used in the attack, along with two live cartridges and three spent cartridges.

Dheeraj, who sustained a bullet injury during the encounter, has been taken to hospital for treatment. Police said he has a criminal history, with three cases, including one of attempted murder, registered against him.

With the arrests, both accused wanted in connection with the shooting of the Rashtrapati Bhavan security guard are now in police custody.