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English NewsCities2 Accused In Attack On Rashtrapati Bhavan Security Guard Arrested After Encounter, 1 Injured

2 Accused In Attack On Rashtrapati Bhavan Security Guard Arrested After Encounter, 1 Injured

Attack on President's bodyguard: The main accused, Dheeraj, sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory firing, while his brother was caught hiding in a sugarcane field.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two men arrested after police encounter in Uttar Pradesh.
  • They shot Rashtrapati Bhavan security guard during Diwali dispute.
  • Main accused Dheeraj injured; illegal pistols recovered post-encounter.

Two men accused of shooting a security guard posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan during a Diwali-night dispute have been arrested following an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. The main accused, identified as Dheeraj, sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory firing, while his brother Praveen Tomar alias Monu was caught after attempting to hide in a sugarcane field.

The arrests were made by Ramala police on Friday morning after they received information that the two wanted men were hiding behind a tubewell on the road leading to Budhpur railway station.

According to the police, the accused opened fire at the team when officers surrounded the spot. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Dheeraj. His brother fled into a nearby sugarcane field but was apprehended after a cordon-and-search operation.

Baghpat Police Had Announced Rs 10,000 Reward On Each Accused

The case dates back to November 8, when a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night in Gopalpur Khadana village escalated into violence.

The accused, Dheeraj and his brother Praveen, allegedly opened fire with country-made pistols and shot Saurabh Kumar, a security guard posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Saurabh sustained serious injuries in the attack.

His brother Vineet was also injured after being hit on the head with a stick. Both accused fled after the incident, following which police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to their arrest.

ALSO READ: Army Truck Crashes Into Tree During Training In Telangana; 7 Personnel Injured, 2 Critical  

Two Country-Made Pistols Recovered From Accused

Police have recovered two illegal .315-bore country-made pistols allegedly used in the attack, along with two live cartridges and three spent cartridges.

Dheeraj, who sustained a bullet injury during the encounter, has been taken to hospital for treatment. Police said he has a criminal history, with three cases, including one of attempted murder, registered against him.

With the arrests, both accused wanted in connection with the shooting of the Rashtrapati Bhavan security guard are now in police custody.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the individuals arrested for shooting the Rashtrapati Bhavan security guard?

Dheeraj, the main accused, and his brother Praveen Tomar alias Monu were arrested. They were wanted for shooting a security guard during a Diwali-night dispute.

What led to the shooting incident involving the security guard?

The shooting stemmed from a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night in Gopalpur Khadana village. This escalated into violence, leading to the guard being shot.

Where and how were the accused apprehended?

They were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district after an encounter with police. Dheeraj was injured in retaliatory firing, and Praveen was caught after attempting to hide.

What items were recovered from the arrested individuals?

Police recovered two illegal .315-bore country-made pistols, allegedly used in the attack. They also found two live cartridges and three spent cartridges.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baghpat UP News 'Rashtrapati Bhavan' UP Police UTTAR PRADESH
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