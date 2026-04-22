Heatwave Alert For Delhi: Mercury Likely To Hit 42°C, No Rain Relief In Sight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi recorded high temperatures, nearing 40 degrees Celsius Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to rise, officially triggering heatwave conditions Wednesday.

Heatwave conditions forecast to continue through April 24, reaching 42 degrees.

Authorities advise precautions against intense heat and direct sunlight.

The national capital sweltered under intense heat on Tuesday, with the Safdarjung base station recording a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, even as the city is yet to officially enter heatwave conditions this season.

Across monitoring stations, temperatures remained consistently high. Palam recorded 38.6 degrees Celsius, in line with normal levels, while Lodi Road touched 39.0 degrees Celsius, two degrees above average. The Ridge area emerged as the hottest location at 40.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

Cooler Mornings, But No Daytime Relief

Despite the daytime heat, minimum temperatures offered slight respite. Safdarjung recorded a low of 20.5 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal. Lodi Road was cooler still at 18.8 degrees Celsius, while Palam, Ridge and Ayanagar also reported below-normal minimums.

Heatwave Conditions Likely from Wednesday

However, any comfort may be short-lived. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions in Delhi from Wednesday through April 24. The mercury is expected to rise further, with maximum temperatures likely to reach 42 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to remain clear and dry across Delhi-NCR, with no rainfall predicted. Winds are likely to blow at around 11 kmph on Wednesday, but hot afternoon conditions, including the possibility of loo, could intensify discomfort. Temperatures across the region are expected to remain close to the 40-degree mark in the coming days.

Air Quality Remains ‘Moderate’

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality stayed in the ‘moderate’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 177, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per CPCB standards, AQI levels between 101 and 200 fall under the ‘moderate’ bracket.

Advisory Issued as Heat Intensifies

With temperatures rising and harsher conditions looming, the weather department has urged residents to take precautions. People have been advised to stay hydrated, cover their heads when stepping out, and avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially between 12 pm and 4 pm.