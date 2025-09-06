Delhi Govt To Give 1200 Units Free Electricity To Ramlila And Durga Puja Committees

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Govt To Give 1200 Units Free Electricity To Ramlila And Durga Puja Committees

Delhi government announces 1,200 units of free electricity for Ramlila and Durga Puja committees, with single-window permissions, security, and traffic management for smooth festival celebrations.

By : ANI | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Ramlila committees and Durga Puja pandals will be given 1,200 units of free electricity for the upcoming Durga Puja and Dusshera festivals, which are set to begin in the last week of September.

A 'single window system' has been put in place for getting permissions from various departments, including getting police permission, No Objection Certificates (NOC), fire brigades, arranging ambulances etc.

"We have decided that just as assistance was provided to Delhi's committees in the Kanwar camps, in the same manner, the Delhi government will gift 1200 units of electricity on its behalf to all Ramlila committees as well. With that, people will be submitting only 25 per cent of the security deposit to get electricity meters. The same provisions will apply to all Ramlila committees and Durga pandals in Delhi," Delhi CM said.

Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta chaired the preparatory meeting for Ramlila and Durga Pooja celebrations in the capital at Delhi Secretariat. Ramlila celebrations typically start 10 days before Dusshera, which falls on October 2 this year. Similarly, Durga puja is set to begin from September 28, and go on till October 2. Typically, celebrations start a week before and continue till the end of the festival. The event saw the participation of various members of the pandals and committees.

"Along with this, preparations for toilets, ensuring security, health, ambulances, fire brigades, NOC (No Objection Certificate) will be given through a single window system. The Delhi government will help the people in all the ways. We will also make sure that cleanliness is maintained. We have formed a committee that will inform us if any kind of problem arises," she added.

Diwali festivities will also be better for the people after the announcement of GST reform by the Central government, Delhi CM said. During the preparatory meeting held earlier today, the Delhi CM emphasised the importance of security, traffic management, and electricity provisions.

"Such a situation shouldn't arise that out Ramlila does not even get completed of the 10 days, that is why we want to give all the provisions to help them. Traffic management has also been planned, with great facilities being given," CM Gupta said.

She also suggested that people should start organising health camps and exhibitions in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, celebrated on September 17. The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Dussehra is that time of the year when the well-known Ramleela is held, massive fairs are organized and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames. Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri, however, despite the fact that celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India's culturally rich country, the festival's fabric that binds everyone together remains. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
Delhi Free Electricity Ramlila Festival Delhi Durga Puja Delhi Delhi CM Announcements Festival Preparations Delhi Dussehra Delhi Single Window Permissions Festival Security Delhi
