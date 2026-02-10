Delhi Govt Expands School Infrastructure, Adds Teacher Training Facility

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a series of new education facilities across the capital, including additional classrooms, digital infrastructure and a teacher-training institute. The projects span government schools in west and east Delhi and are aimed at easing classroom pressure, expanding access to technology and strengthening teacher capacity. Officials said the focus is on long-term infrastructure gaps rather than visibility-driven initiatives, as the city pushes to improve public education standards amid rising enrolments.

Infrastructure Push Across Schools

The Chief Minister inaugurated a new building block at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Mansarovar Garden, alongside an ICT laboratory, as part of a broader upgrade of government school facilities. At Dilshad Garden, a newly constructed District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) building was also opened.

According to officials, the DIET facility has 36 rooms, multiple laboratories and dedicated training spaces designed to support teacher capacity building and professional development. The addition is expected to strengthen in-service training programmes and reduce dependence on temporary or off-site arrangements for educators.

Focus On Classrooms, Labs & Teacher Training

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government’s priority remains improving learning conditions rather than investing in publicity. As part of this approach, tenders have been issued for 7,000 smart blackboards to be installed across 21,000 classrooms.

Authorities also highlighted plans to expand digital access through public-private partnerships, including collaborations with organisations such as the Ladli Foundation. Under these initiatives, 101 new computer laboratories equipped with over 2,000 computers are being added to government schools.

Officials said the expanded infrastructure has already helped reduce student-teacher ratios in some schools, from around 55:1 to 40:1, while CSR-funded labs are being used to supplement teacher training efforts.