Delhi Govt Demolishes Illegal Shrine For Pitampura-Shalimar Bagh Road-Widening Project

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English NewsCitiesDelhi Govt Demolishes Illegal Shrine Built On Road For Pitampura-Shalimar Bagh Road-Widening Project

Delhi Govt Demolishes Illegal Shrine Built On Road For Pitampura-Shalimar Bagh Road-Widening Project

The demolition comes amid Delhi government's zero-tolerance approach towards illegal construction and encroachments on public land.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi government demolished illegal shrine for Pitampura-Shalimar Bagh road-widening.
  • This action is part of an intensified anti-encroachment drive.
  • Since June 1, authorities demolished 94 buildings and sealed 114 city-wide.
  • CM pledged continued action; DDA targets major building plan deviations.

The Delhi government on Tuesday demolished an illegally constructed shrine built on government land in the middle of a road as part of an ongoing road-widening project linking Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The demolition was carried out to remove an obstruction from the route and facilitate the road expansion project, which aims to improve traffic flow and ease congestion on one of the key stretches in northwest Delhi.

Govt Cites Zero-Tolerance Policy

According to the CMO, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal construction and encroachments on public land.

The road-widening project is intended to provide commuters with a smoother and obstruction-free route, while the demolition forms part of a wider campaign to remove unauthorised structures that hinder public infrastructure works.

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Crackdown On Illegal Buildings Continues

The action comes amid an intensified enforcement drive across the national capital. Since June 1, authorities have demolished 94 illegally constructed buildings and sealed 114 others for violations of building byelaws and fire safety norms, the government said.

The drive gathered pace after the June 3 Malviya Nagar fire tragedy. Since then, 63 buildings have been demolished and 97 sealed. Officials from the Revenue Department inspected 124 sites across Delhi's 13 districts, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other agencies have jointly carried out demolition and sealing operations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would continue strict action against unauthorised construction, encroachments and violations of safety norms. She also said the government was considering a third-party insurance framework that would link insurance coverage for buildings and public-use establishments to compliance with structural and fire safety standards.

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Separately, the DDA has directed officials to identify buildings with major deviations from approved plans and initiate action, warning that architects responsible for serious violations could face blacklisting.

(With inputs from ANI)

Frequently Asked Questions

What structure was recently demolished by the Delhi government?

The Delhi government demolished an illegally constructed shrine located on government land in the middle of a road, as part of an ongoing road-widening project.

What was the reason for the shrine's demolition?

The demolition was carried out to remove an obstruction for a road-widening project, aiming to improve traffic flow and ease congestion. It aligns with the government's zero-tolerance policy on illegal construction.

Is the demolition of the shrine part of a larger initiative?

Yes, it is part of an intensified enforcement drive across the national capital. Since June 1, authorities have demolished 94 illegally constructed buildings and sealed 114 others.

What is the Delhi government's policy on illegal construction?

The government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal construction and encroachments on public land. It aims to ensure a smoother, obstruction-free route for commuters and public infrastructure works.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rekha Gupta DELHI DELHI NEWS
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