Roads, Water And Sanitation: Delhi Maps Out Services For 1,511 PM-UDAY Colonies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi defined civic duties for 1,511 regularised colonies.

Local bodies, DJB, PWD assigned specific infrastructure development duties.

State committee oversees coordination, monitors infrastructure development in colonies.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued comprehensive directions defining the responsibilities of various urban local bodies for the augmentation and maintenance of civic infrastructure in 1,511 unauthorised colonies regularised under the PM-UDAY scheme.

The directions, issued under the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019, lay down the roles of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Public Works Department (PWD) and other agencies in the regularised colonies.

"The concerned local body with territorial jurisdiction shall function as the nodal agency for planning, coordinating, executing, and maintaining civic infrastructure and municipal services in unauthorised colonies regularised under PM-UDAY," said an order on Wednesday.

To facilitate coordination among departments, the government constituted a State-Level Coordination Committee chaired by the Delhi Chief Secretary.

According to the directions, the local body will be responsible for the development and maintenance of internal roads and streets, stormwater drainage systems, sanitation services, solid waste management infrastructure, street lighting wherever applicable, public health-related municipal services and other functions falling within the ambit of municipal laws.

"The DJB has been tasked with developing and maintaining water supply and sewerage infrastructure, while the PWD will continue to handle the development, strengthening and maintenance of identified major roads 60 feet and above, along with connectivity corridors," the order said.

The government said other departments and agencies would undertake works from time to time.

The order also clarified that infrastructure projects already being executed by agencies such as the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) will continue under the existing arrangement until completed.

"It is considered necessary, in public interest, that such ongoing works may continue on an 'as is where is' basis till completion. After which the completed works may be handed over to the concerned agency in accordance with applicable procedures," the order stated.

The state-level committee will oversee inter-agency coordination, resolve implementation bottlenecks, monitor physical and financial progress, review timelines and periodically assess infrastructure development in the regularised colonies.

The order follows amendments to the PM-UDAY regulations notified in April this year and the subsequent notification regularising 1,511 unauthorised colonies.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)