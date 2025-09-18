Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi: Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Cousin Arrested On Rape Charges

Delhi: Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Cousin Arrested On Rape Charges

Samir Modi, related to Lalit Modi, was arrested at Delhi airport upon his return from abroad. He faces rape and criminal intimidation charges filed on September 10th.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 11:36 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Samir Modi, a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, has been arrested after rape charges were registered against him in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, Samir was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his return from abroad on Thursday. He has been taken into custody after a case was registered against him at the New Friends Police Station.

An FIR was registered against Samir on September 10, under Sections 376 (Rape) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC.

According to the FIR, the complainant accused Samir Modi of repeatedly raping, threatening her and cheating on her since 2019. Modi allegedly approached her on the pretext of offering career opportunities in the fashion and lifestyle industry and later forced himself on her at his residence in New Friends Colony in December 2019.

The woman alleged that she was continuously harassed, assaulted and blackmailed under false promises of marriage despite knowing he was already married. She further claimed that she faced constant threats to her life and family if she revealed the abuse, and that Modi used his influence to silence her by intimidation and false assurances, the police stated.

Police added that further investigation into this matter is ongoing. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi DELHI DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Operation Sindoor Took Place Past Midnight On May 7: CDS Explains; Reveals Navy’s Role — VIDEO
Why Op Sindoor Took Place Past Midnight On May 7: CDS Explains; Reveals Navy’s Role
World
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
India
‘Gen Z Will Stop Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi’s Call To Youth As Karnataka Poll Officer Counters Latest Claims
‘Gen Z Will Stop Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi’s Call To Youth As Karnataka Poll Officer Counters Latest Claims
India
US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking
US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget