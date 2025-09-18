Delhi: Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Cousin Arrested On Rape Charges

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Samir Modi, a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, has been arrested after rape charges were registered against him in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, Samir was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his return from abroad on Thursday. He has been taken into custody after a case was registered against him at the New Friends Police Station.

An FIR was registered against Samir on September 10, under Sections 376 (Rape) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC.

According to the FIR, the complainant accused Samir Modi of repeatedly raping, threatening her and cheating on her since 2019. Modi allegedly approached her on the pretext of offering career opportunities in the fashion and lifestyle industry and later forced himself on her at his residence in New Friends Colony in December 2019.

The woman alleged that she was continuously harassed, assaulted and blackmailed under false promises of marriage despite knowing he was already married. She further claimed that she faced constant threats to her life and family if she revealed the abuse, and that Modi used his influence to silence her by intimidation and false assurances, the police stated.

Police added that further investigation into this matter is ongoing.

