Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNo Leave For Firefighters As Delhi Gears Up For Diwali, Fire Service On High Alert

No Leave For Firefighters As Delhi Gears Up For Diwali, Fire Service On High Alert

"Our teams have been trained to act swiftly and effectively. The DFS is fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise," an officer said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has cancelled all leaves of its officers and staff ahead of Diwali to ensure round-the-clock preparedness, officials said on Monday.

A senior DFS officer said detailed planning is in place to handle any fire-related emergencies during the festive period.

"All our fire stations and quick response teams (QRTs) have been put on high alert. We have instructed every team to respond to all distress calls without delay," the officer said.

The officer also said besides all the units, many QRTs will be deployed at over 100 locations in Delhi.

According to officials, last Diwali, the DFS control room received over 200 fire-related emergency calls, many linked to firecrackers, short circuits, and mishandling of diyas and candles.

"Every vehicle has been checked thoroughly and is in working condition. Our aim is to ensure that no call goes unattended," another officer added.

The DFS has conducted several mock drills in residential and market areas across the city to test the response time and coordination among various units.

"Our teams have been trained to act swiftly and effectively. The DFS is fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise," an officer said.

Additional staff have been deployed in areas prone to fire incidents, such as Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, and industrial belts. Fire tenders, water tankers, and hydraulic platforms have also been strategically stationed to reduce response time in case of major incidents, according to officials.

"Diwali is one of the busiest times for us, but also the most important. We play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of citizens during this festival," added the officer.

In a message to people, the DFS appealed for a safe and responsible Diwali. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Delhi Fire Service High Alert On Diwali DFS High Alert Diwali
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
Election 2025
RJD Releases List Of 143 Candidates For Bihar Elections Amid Mahagathbandhan Rift
RJD Releases List Of 143 Candidates For Bihar Elections Amid Mahagathbandhan Rift
World
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Advertisement

Videos

Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Puja At Ram Mandir, Distributes Gifts In Malin Basti On Diwali
Code Of Conduct Violation Case Filed Against Tej Pratap Yadav In Mahua Constituency
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget