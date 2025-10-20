Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'

US President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his assertion that India won't be doing oil trade with Russia anymore, reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that he "is not going to be doing the Russian oil thing". He also warned of massive tariffs if India did not halt its Russian oil imports.

"I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. This is the third time this week that Trump has made this claim.

On being asked about his reaction to New Delhi denying his claim of a phone call with PM Modi regarding India's Russian oil purchase, Trump replied by issuing a tariff warning.

"But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that,” the US President said, as reported news agency Reuters.