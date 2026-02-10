Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The initial postmortem report of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into an uncovered Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pit in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, has concluded that the death was accidental and caused by suffocation, sources said.

According to the preliminary autopsy findings, Kamal’s mouth and nose were blocked by soil after he fell into the nearly 15-foot-deep pit. Investigators believe a heavy and hard object, his motorcycle, fell onto his chest, exerting fatal pressure and preventing him from breathing.

Bike Impact, Soil Blockage Cited as Key Factors

Sources said the postmortem report does not clearly specify the exact time of death. However, it indicates that the pressure on Kamal’s chest was likely caused by the motorcycle landing on him inside the pit.

The report also notes burn marks found on the body, clarifying that these were possibly caused much later, after death, when a part of the body, the right thigh, remained in contact with the vehicle’s silencer for an extended period.

Police Action: NBWs Against Contractors

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against two contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, in connection with the case, an officer said on Monday. The two are brothers and were allegedly responsible for the sewer work site where the pit had been left uncovered.

The police have also extended the judicial custody of a third accused, subcontractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, by one day. Another accused, Yogesh, a labourer who was allegedly present at the site at the time of the incident, has been sent to judicial custody.

Labourer Accused of Delayed Reporting

Police said Kamal, a private bank employee, fell into the DJB pit in the early hours of Friday. Investigators allege that Yogesh, despite being alerted by a security guard about the fall, failed to inform the authorities and instead contacted Prajapati.

Police further claimed that Yogesh misled Kamal’s family when they arrived during the night, searching for him. Prajapati was arrested for allegedly not alerting police or emergency services despite knowing about the incident hours before it was officially reported. Yogesh was later arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR has been registered at Janakpuri Police Station under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused and DJB officials. Police said efforts are ongoing to trace the contractors named in the non-bailable warrants.