Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMega Mock Drill Across 55 Locations In Delhi To Prepare For Earthquake, Chemical Emergencies: Watch

Mega Mock Drill Across 55 Locations In Delhi To Prepare For Earthquake, Chemical Emergencies: Watch

Delhi conducts massive multi-agency mock drill simulating earthquake, chemical leaks across 55 sites to test disaster preparedness. Public urged to stay calm.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:13 AM (IST)

In a citywide operation to bolster disaster response capabilities, Delhi witnessed a large-scale, coordinated mock drill on Friday morning, involving multiple agencies and simulating high-risk emergency scenarios across all 11 districts of the capital.

From schools to metro stations and industrial hubs, over 55 strategically chosen locations, including the Mother's International School in Sri Aurobindo Marg and Ramesh Nagar Metro Station, were the focus of the field-level drill. Officials said the exercise began with a scenario simulating a powerful earthquake, followed by simulated chemical leaks in industrial and transportation zones.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Army, and other state and national disaster response units, spearheaded the drill. The initiative aims to test the city's readiness in the face of sudden, large-scale natural or man-made disasters, and to evaluate coordination between first responders and civic authorities.

Sirens Wail, Evacuations Simulated — But It’s All A Test

Around 9 a.m., emergency sirens echoed through several neighborhoods. At Mother's International School, students were seen calmly filing out of classrooms as teachers and disaster response teams directed them to assembly points. First responders executed swift triage simulations and assessed building safety, mimicking real-world earthquake aftermath procedures.

Simultaneously, at Ramesh Nagar Metro Station, Delhi Metro staff and volunteers engaged in a coordinated evacuation of passengers as a simulated 'chemical leak' unfolded. Emergency personnel in hazmat suits were seen deploying containment equipment while paramedics treated mock victims.

The drill created a brief period of controlled chaos, but it served a critical purpose, reinforcing Delhi’s preparedness for worst-case scenarios.

Don’t Panic, This Is A Drill

In the days leading up to the event, the DDMA issued a public advisory urging residents not to panic. "You may observe emergency vehicles, evacuation announcements or sirens. Stay calm, don’t panic or spread rumours, cooperate with emergency team. Your support is essential," the advisory read.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Earthquake Simulation Delhi Chemical Leak Drill Delhi DDMA Mock Drill Disaster Management Delhi Delhi Mock Drill
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
India
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm In New Delhi
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm
Entertainment
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
India
On Cam: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy’s Brother Slaps Constable At Temple Event
On Cam: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy’s Brother Slaps Constable At Temple Event
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Imposes 25% Tariff on Indian Products, Impacting Automobiles and Smartphones | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: Bihar Releases Revised Voter List Draft, Final Roll by September 30 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Religious Conversion Accused Maulana Changur Admits to Receiving Funds from Pakistan- ED Sources
Janhit: From Pink City to Panic City, Jaipur Submerged, High Court Slams Government | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget