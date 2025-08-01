In a citywide operation to bolster disaster response capabilities, Delhi witnessed a large-scale, coordinated mock drill on Friday morning, involving multiple agencies and simulating high-risk emergency scenarios across all 11 districts of the capital.

From schools to metro stations and industrial hubs, over 55 strategically chosen locations, including the Mother's International School in Sri Aurobindo Marg and Ramesh Nagar Metro Station, were the focus of the field-level drill. Officials said the exercise began with a scenario simulating a powerful earthquake, followed by simulated chemical leaks in industrial and transportation zones.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Army, and other state and national disaster response units, spearheaded the drill. The initiative aims to test the city's readiness in the face of sudden, large-scale natural or man-made disasters, and to evaluate coordination between first responders and civic authorities.

Sirens Wail, Evacuations Simulated — But It’s All A Test

Around 9 a.m., emergency sirens echoed through several neighborhoods. At Mother's International School, students were seen calmly filing out of classrooms as teachers and disaster response teams directed them to assembly points. First responders executed swift triage simulations and assessed building safety, mimicking real-world earthquake aftermath procedures.

Simultaneously, at Ramesh Nagar Metro Station, Delhi Metro staff and volunteers engaged in a coordinated evacuation of passengers as a simulated 'chemical leak' unfolded. Emergency personnel in hazmat suits were seen deploying containment equipment while paramedics treated mock victims.

The drill created a brief period of controlled chaos, but it served a critical purpose, reinforcing Delhi’s preparedness for worst-case scenarios.

Don’t Panic, This Is A Drill

In the days leading up to the event, the DDMA issued a public advisory urging residents not to panic. "You may observe emergency vehicles, evacuation announcements or sirens. Stay calm, don’t panic or spread rumours, cooperate with emergency team. Your support is essential," the advisory read.