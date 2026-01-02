Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Court Convicts MCD Official, Two Others In Bribery Case; Sentence On January 5

Delhi Court Convicts MCD Official, Two Others In Bribery Case; Sentence On January 5

Surender Kumar Sharma, Surender Kumar Jangra, and Ramesh Chand Jain were found guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy for demanding a bribe from a homeowner.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:18 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A court here has convicted three people, including an MCD junior engineer, in a 2024 bribery case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge Shailender Malik held Surender Kumar Sharma, Surender Kumar Jangra and Ramesh Chand Jain guilty of offences under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (offence relating to public servant being bribed) and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code(criminal conspiracy).

Jain was working as a junior engineer (JE) at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while Jangra was a former helper. Sharma, a private person, had posed as an MCD official in connivance with Jain.

According to the prosecution, on March 18, 2024, Sharma demanded a bribe from complainant Arun Kumar Gupta for allowing him to construct a house. He also threatened to demolish the complainant's house.

Gupta lodged a complaint as he did not want to pay the amount.

In a judgment dated December 24, the court said there was "sufficient evidence showing that Sharma and Jangra demanded the bribe amount as well as Sharma was found red-handed accepting the bribe amount, which was recovered from his possession." It further held that the evidence established that the accused acted "in connivance and conspiracy with Jain who was actually working as JE in MCD," adding that the charge stood proved against all three.

The court said that the recovery of tainted money, positive chemical test and corroboration by independent witnesses established the prosecution case.

Rejecting the defence arguments, the court observed that the testimonies of the complainant and witnesses were "consistent and specific" and duly supported by scientific and electronic evidence.

"This court finds that there is sufficient evidence of demand and acceptance of bribe, " the judge said.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on the quantum of sentence on January 5. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
