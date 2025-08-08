Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWATCH: Delhi Couple Denied Entry To Restaurant Over Woman's Indian Attire, CM Gupta Orders Probe

A Delhi restaurant faced backlash after a couple claimed they were denied entry due to the woman's Indian attire. A viral video prompted government intervention, with Minister Kapil Mishra confirming CM's action.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 06:11 PM (IST)

A resturant in Delhi came under fire after a couple alleged that they were denied entry because of the woman's Indian attire. The incident took place at a restaurant located in Delhi's Pitampura area.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the couple narrating their ordeal outside the restaurant after they were barred from entering. The video has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the couple can be heard saying that the manager of the restaurant treated them disrespectfully, even as other guests were allowed inside. The person  behind the camera can be heard criticising the restaurant's policy, arguing that such an establishment that refuses people dressed in Indian attire should have its license revoked and be shut down immediately.

The video caught the attention of Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, who confirmed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had been informed about the incident and that the matter is being looked into.

In a post on X, Kapil Mishra wrote: "This is unacceptable in Delhi. A video has surfaced showing a ban on Indian attire at a restaurant in Pitampura. This is unacceptable. CM @gupta_rekhaji has taken serious note of the incident. Officials have been directed to investigate the incident and take immediate action."

In another post, the Delhi Minister confirmed that the matter had been looked into on the direction of the CM and assured that restaurant owners will no longer impose any ban on entry of customers based on their attire. "On Rakshabandhan, they will also offer some discounts to sisters coming in Indian attire," he added.

"The restaurant reportedly had a policy of not allowing people in Indian attire. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta took cognisance of the video and directed me to inquire into the matter. The District Magistrate and a municipal officer talked to the restaurant owner, who has now confirmed that such a policy will no longer be followed," the Delhi Minister told news agency PTI.

Restaurant Owner Dismisses Allegations

Meanwhile, the Pitampura restaurant owner Neeraj Aggarwal dismissed the allegations made by the couple, saying that his establishment has no such policy. He claimed the couple were denied entry since they had not booked a table.

"There is absolutely nothing like that. We welcome everyone, whether they come in a saree, in a suit, or in anything else, because we have built this restaurant for families," he told news agency IANS. 

 

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
