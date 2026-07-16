Delhi Constable Beaten, Uniform Torn After Objecting To Cart In Shakarpur; FIR Registered

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English NewsCitiesDelhi Constable Beaten, Uniform Torn After Objecting To Footpath Cart In Shakarpur; FIR Registered

Delhi Constable Beaten, Uniform Torn After Objecting To Footpath Cart In Shakarpur; FIR Registered

A Delhi Police constable was allegedly assaulted by a roadside food vendor and his two sons in Shakarpur after asking them to remove an encroaching cart. Two arrested, while one remains absconding.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 11:18 PM (IST)

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable, who sought the removal of a parked cart, was allegedly assaulted by a roadside food vendor and his sons in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, an officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place near the Laxmi Nagar police booth on Tuesday when Constable Sachin, posted at the Shakarpur police station, was escorting a woman accused to a court, police said.

According to police, Sachin noticed a chhole-bhature cart allegedly occupying the footpath and asked the vendor, identified as Ashok, to remove it.

Ashok allegedly began abusing the constable, and his son Rahul, who was selling handkerchiefs and umbrellas nearby, joined the altercation and allegedly slapped the constable. He also allegedly threw away official documents the constable was carrying.

Police said Ashok's other son also joined the assault, and the three allegedly beat up the constable and tore his uniform. Sachin managed to escape to the nearby police booth and made a PCR call.

A police team reached the spot and arrested Ashok and Rahul. Efforts are underway to trace the third accused, the officer said.

Police have registered an FIR, and further investigation into the matter is underway. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Jul 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shakarpur DELHI Cart
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