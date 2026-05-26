Wrong-Side Driving In Delhi Could Now Land You In Jail, Warns Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police now registers FIRs, seizes vehicles for wrong-side driving.

Two-day drive issued 12,568 challans, registered 1,170 FIRs, seized 1,179 vehicles.

Wrong-side driving considered serious threat, potential criminal offense under BNS.

Police urge commuters to follow rules, avoid shortcuts to prevent accidents.

Delhi Police has adopted a strict approach against traffic rule violators, especially those caught driving on the wrong side of the road. Earlier, such offenders were usually issued challans, but authorities are now also registering FIRs and impounding vehicles in serious cases. The move aims to reduce road accidents and promote greater awareness about traffic regulations.

Recently, the Delhi Traffic Police carried out a two-day special enforcement drive against wrong-side driving. During the campaign, 12,568 challans were issued, 1,170 FIRs were registered, and 1,179 vehicles were seized. According to police officials, driving in the wrong direction has become one of the leading causes of road accidents in the city.

Strict Action Against Repeat and Dangerous Offenders

Police are no longer treating wrong-side driving as merely a traffic violation. Authorities now consider it a serious threat to public safety and, in certain situations, a criminal offence. If a person is found deliberately driving on the wrong side, repeatedly committing the offence, or causing an accident due to such negligence, an FIR can be registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Legal Action in Cases of Negligence

Delhi Police clarified that FIRs are not filed automatically in every case. Officers first investigate whether the violation occurred intentionally or due to misleading road signs, poor markings, or confusion on the road. However, where clear negligence is established, strict legal action is being taken.

Traffic police officials said wrong-side driving not only endangers lives but also leads to traffic congestion and increases the risk of serious head-on collisions. As a result, special checking drives are being conducted across different parts of Delhi.

Follow Traffic Rules, Police Urges

Police have appealed to commuters not to risk their own lives and the safety of others for the sake of shortcuts. Citizens have been advised to follow traffic rules, drive in the correct direction, and adopt safe driving practices. Authorities warned that violators may now face not just challans, but also FIRs, court proceedings, and vehicle seizure.