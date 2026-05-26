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HomeCitiesWrong-Side Driving In Delhi Could Now Land You In Jail, Warns Police

Wrong-Side Driving In Delhi Could Now Land You In Jail, Warns Police

Traffic police officials said wrong-side driving not only endangers lives but also leads to traffic congestion and increases the risk of serious head-on collisions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 May 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police now registers FIRs, seizes vehicles for wrong-side driving.
  • Two-day drive issued 12,568 challans, registered 1,170 FIRs, seized 1,179 vehicles.
  • Wrong-side driving considered serious threat, potential criminal offense under BNS.
  • Police urge commuters to follow rules, avoid shortcuts to prevent accidents.

Delhi Police has adopted a strict approach against traffic rule violators, especially those caught driving on the wrong side of the road. Earlier, such offenders were usually issued challans, but authorities are now also registering FIRs and impounding vehicles in serious cases. The move aims to reduce road accidents and promote greater awareness about traffic regulations.

Recently, the Delhi Traffic Police carried out a two-day special enforcement drive against wrong-side driving. During the campaign, 12,568 challans were issued, 1,170 FIRs were registered, and 1,179 vehicles were seized. According to police officials, driving in the wrong direction has become one of the leading causes of road accidents in the city.

Strict Action Against Repeat and Dangerous Offenders

Police are no longer treating wrong-side driving as merely a traffic violation. Authorities now consider it a serious threat to public safety and, in certain situations, a criminal offence. If a person is found deliberately driving on the wrong side, repeatedly committing the offence, or causing an accident due to such negligence, an FIR can be registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Legal Action in Cases of Negligence

Delhi Police clarified that FIRs are not filed automatically in every case. Officers first investigate whether the violation occurred intentionally or due to misleading road signs, poor markings, or confusion on the road. However, where clear negligence is established, strict legal action is being taken.

Traffic police officials said wrong-side driving not only endangers lives but also leads to traffic congestion and increases the risk of serious head-on collisions. As a result, special checking drives are being conducted across different parts of Delhi.

Follow Traffic Rules, Police Urges

Police have appealed to commuters not to risk their own lives and the safety of others for the sake of shortcuts. Citizens have been advised to follow traffic rules, drive in the correct direction, and adopt safe driving practices. Authorities warned that violators may now face not just challans, but also FIRs, court proceedings, and vehicle seizure.

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Delhi Police's new approach to wrong-side driving?

Delhi Police is taking a stricter approach, issuing FIRs and impounding vehicles in addition to challans for wrong-side driving. This aims to reduce accidents and promote awareness.

What actions were taken during the recent special enforcement drive?

During a two-day drive, 12,568 challans were issued, 1,170 FIRs were registered, and 1,179 vehicles were seized for wrong-side driving.

Under what circumstances can an FIR be registered for wrong-side driving?

An FIR can be registered under Section 281 of the BNS if a person deliberately drives on the wrong side, repeatedly commits the offense, or causes an accident due to negligence.

Does Delhi Police register FIRs for all wrong-side driving violations?

No, FIRs are not automatic. Police investigate intent and circumstances like misleading signs before taking legal action for clear negligence.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Jail Delhi Challan Delhi FIR Traffic Rules Delhi
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