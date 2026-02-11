Delhi Cabinet Clears Metro Extensions On Three Routes - Check Full Route And Stations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved the extension of three Metro corridors at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 12,000 crore. The projects include a 9-km extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, a 2.5-km stretch from Aero City to Indira Gandhi Terminal Domestic, and a 4-km extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

All three corridors are slated for completion by 2028.

Phase V(A) Project Details

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Phase V(A) of the expansion, estimated at Rs 12,014.91 crore, will further strengthen the national capital’s public transport network. She added that the Delhi government will contribute Rs 2,940.46 crore towards the total project cost.

The proposal includes 13 stations, of which 10 will be underground and three elevated. The 9.91-kilometre corridor from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha will comprise nine stations and pass through the Central Vista area.

‘In Line With PM Modi’s 7-C Vision’

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister as part of efforts to modernise and enhance Delhi’s public transport system.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support, Rekha Gupta said the project aligns with his 7-C vision, Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, and Cutting-edge mobility.

Focus On Congestion And Air Quality

Emphasising the need to strengthen public transport, the Chief Minister said it is essential to reduce congestion and improve air quality in the city.

She stated, “This corridor will connect major administrative and cultural sites including the Kartavya Bhawan complex and will benefit an estimated 60,000 government employees and around two lakh daily commuters.”

Key locations to be connected include RK Ashram Marg (under construction), Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, CCS Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.