India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCities4 Of Family Killed, 1 Seriously Injured As House Collapses Amid Rain In Kanpur

4 Of Family Killed, 1 Seriously Injured As House Collapses Amid Rain In Kanpur

The deceased's family alleged police negligence, claiming the family repeatedly called the Saadh police after the collapse, but their calls were initially not answered.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four family members died following house collapse in Kanpur.
  • One family member seriously injured, now receiving treatment in Kanpur.
  • Family alleges police negligence, delayed medical help for victims.

Kanpur (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed and another seriously injured after their house collapsed amid rain in Hirni village here on Sunday, police said.

The front portion of the 'kutcha' house was completely damaged, while a room-like structure in the rear portion was partially damaged, they said.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that all five family members were trapped under the debris when the house collapsed around 11 am.

Police, fire brigade personnel and locals rescued them and took them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Patara, where four were declared dead.

Three fire tenders equipped with rescue equipment and a mobile disaster response vehicle were deployed at the spot. The exact cause of the collapse is being investigated, Lal told PTI.

The victims were identified as Mukesh Kumar and his daughters Maya (17), Neetu (7) and Pallavi (5). Kumar's third daughter Kajal was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (LLR) in Kanpur, they said.

Kumar's cousin Tej Bahadur Singh alleged police negligence, claiming the family repeatedly called the Saadh police after the collapse, but their calls were initially not answered.

He said villagers had to begin the rescue operation themselves and worked for nearly two hours to pull the trapped family members out.

The family also alleged that treatment at the Patara CHC was delayed as no doctor was available when the victims were brought there. They demanded an impartial inquiry into the alleged lapses and action against those responsible.

According to the family, Kajal alias Laxmi was due to get married in December.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Hirni village, Kanpur?

A house collapsed amid rain in Hirni village, Kanpur, resulting in the death of four family members and serious injury to another. The front portion of the 'kutcha' house was completely damaged.

Who were the victims of the house collapse?

Mukesh Kumar and his daughters Maya (17), Neetu (7), and Pallavi (5) were killed. His third daughter, Kajal, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

What allegations of negligence were raised concerning the incident?

The family alleged police negligence for not answering their calls initially and delayed treatment at the Patara CHC due to the absence of a doctor. They have demanded an impartial inquiry.

What was the extent of the damage to the house?

The front portion of the 'kutcha' house was completely damaged. A room-like structure in the rear portion was partially damaged.

Published at : 06 Sep 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Kanpur UTTAR PRADESH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses Near Satya Niketan In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain
Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain
Cities
Keralam Couple, 3-Year-Old Son Killed After Car Hits Bike In Thrissur; Driver On Run
Keralam Couple, 3-Year-Old Son Killed After Car Hits Bike In Thrissur; Driver On Run
Cities
9 Killed After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar; 12 Booked
9 Killed After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar; 12 Booked
Cities
UP: Well Found Under Demolished Mosque In Saharanpur
UP: Well Found Under Demolished Mosque In Saharanpur
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Sagar Toxic Liquor Case Gets UP Link, Death Toll Rises to 12
BIG NEWS: CM Yogi Visits Flood-Hit Chitrakoot, Assures Relief and Housing Support
POLITICAL WAR: PM Modi’s ‘Naraz Fufa’ Remark Sparks Fresh Clash With Opposition
Breaking: CM Yogi Assures All Possible Help to Flood-Hit People Before Chitrakoot Visit
BIG BREAKING: CM Mohan Yadav Vows Strict Action in Sagar Toxic Liquor Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget