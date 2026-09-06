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English NewsCitiesMan Beaten To Death With Sticks In Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3: Caught On CCTV

Man Beaten To Death With Sticks In Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3: Caught On CCTV

Regarding the killing of the youth in East Delhi, security guard Nandlal, who was present at the scene, said the incident took place at 4 o'clock and there were two men.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man found dead after an attack in Mayur Vihar.
  • Security guard saw two attackers, attempted intervention, was threatened.
  • Police investigate incident using CCTV footage; victim's identity unknown.

A man was allegedly beaten to death in east Delhi's with sticks and rods in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3 early Sunday, with police examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

The incident took place at around 5 am in the area under the New Ashok Nagar police station. A police team reached the spot and is investigating the killing. 

Police reached the spot after being informed about the attack and found the man injured. He was subsequently declared dead.

The identity of the victim, who is believed to be around 40 years old, has not yet been established.

Security Guard Tried To Intervene

A security guard at a nearby housing society told police that he saw two men attacking the victim with a knife.

The guard, identified as Nandlal, said the incident occurred at around 4 am and that he saw two men at the spot. He said they threatened him when he tried to intervene, forcing him to move away.

According to police sources, the guard attempted to drive the attackers away, but they allegedly assaulted him and also tried to attack him. He later informed police about the incident.

ALSO READ: Patient Declared Dead At MP Hospital Found Alive Before Being Taken Home

CCTV Footage Being Examined

A police team remains at the scene and is investigating the killing. The incident was captured in a CCTV footage.

Police are now examining iy to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

Police are also making efforts to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the killing. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3?

A man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and rods early Sunday morning. Police are investigating the killing under the New Ashok Nagar police station.

Has the victim been identified?

No, the identity of the victim, who is believed to be around 40 years old, has not yet been established by the police.

What evidence are police using in their investigation?

Police are examining CCTV footage, which captured the incident, to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible for the attack.

Did anyone witness the incident?

A security guard named Nandlal saw two men attacking the victim. He attempted to intervene but was threatened and assaulted before informing the police.

Published at : 06 Sep 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
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