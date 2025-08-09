8 Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi's Jaitpur Area Amid Heavy Rain

At least eight people have been trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi's Jaitpur area on Saturday, reported IANS. The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The Delhi Fire Service stated that they received a call regarding a portion of a building collapsing at Hari Nagar, Jaitpur. Two fire engines have been dispatched to the scene, the DFS said, as reported by ANI.

Incessant rain battered the national capital on Saturday, throwing normal life out of gear. Several areas witnessed waterlogging leading to chaos and traffic snarls.

Flight operations were also disrupted at Delhi airport, with many incoming and outbound flights being delayed. The Delhi airport, however, maintained that the operations were normal.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the city.