In a tragic road accident near Delhi Cantonment Metro station, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), lost his life while his wife sustained grievous injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding BMW on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Delhi Police, the woman accused, identified as Gaganpreet Makkad, was travelling with her husband, two children, and a maid from Gurugram to their residence. During interrogation, she reportedly said she could not recall how the accident occurred. “The public took her out of the vehicle. She saw the deceased and injured on the road. In the meantime, the driver of the Portar Van Gulfam stopped the van. He stated that the public got the deceased and his wife in the car. Later, a lady came into the front seat and asked him to go to the Hospital in Azadpur,” the police said, as per news agency ANI.

Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case: The woman driver of the BMW car, Gaganpreet Kaur, aged 38 years, resident of Gurugram, Haryana, arrested by Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/GyWFYp6Dw7 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

When asked why she did not take the victims to a nearby hospital, she told police that she was panicked and only knew of the Azadpur hospital because her children had been admitted there during the Covid period. The police added that her blood test report concerning allegations of intoxication is awaited.

Victim’s Wife Pleaded for Nearby Hospital

The FIR, accessed by PTI, paints a chilling picture. Navjot Singh’s wife, Sandeep Kaur, who survived the crash, told police, “I was constantly requesting them to take us to the nearest hospital as my husband was unconscious and needed immediate treatment. Instead, the lady took us to a small hospital in GTB Nagar. That lady told me her name was Gagan Preet Kaur.”

She further stated that her husband, who was wearing a turban, suffered fatal head, mouth and leg injuries, while she, despite wearing a helmet, sustained fractures on her head and legs. “When we reached near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, a blue BMW car came from behind at high speed and hit my husband’s motorcycle… After some time, I also fell unconscious,” she recalled in the FIR.

Her son later alleged negligence by the hospital authorities, saying his mother was made to sit in the lobby despite her serious injuries, while the BMW driver’s husband, with minor injuries, was immediately admitted. “Because of this negligence and delay, my father was declared dead, and my mother kept screaming in pain,” he told PTI.

Hospital Links Under Scrutiny

Police sources told PTI that the hospital, nearly 19 kilometres from the crash site, appeared to be linked to the accused family. “So far, we have learned that the hospital is linked to the accused. We are checking and verifying all the facts,” a source said.

The van driver, Mohammad Gulfam, also supported this claim. Speaking to PTI, he said, “I was driving a loading vehicle; I stopped and rushed the injured to a hospital in Azadpur after the man and the woman in the car asked me to take them there.” His statement has been formally recorded.

The BMW driver, who was also injured, was discharged from hospital and taken into custody on Monday. Police confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been registered. The seized vehicles are undergoing forensic examination, and investigations are ongoing.

Viral Visuals Spark Public Outcry

Videos from the accident scene, widely circulated on social media, show the blue BMW overturned on the road, with its shattered windshield and open doors. Navjot Singh is seen lying motionless in a pool of blood while his wife appears injured nearby.

The disturbing footage also captures onlookers crowding the site, some attempting to help, while others filmed the aftermath on their mobile phones. The viral visuals have triggered outrage over both the reckless driving and the public response.